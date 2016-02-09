Here's how your coffee beans go from green to inside of your latte

The US imports $4 billion worth of coffee each year, but more and more boutique coffee shops are roasting their own beans for customers. Toby’s Estate Coffee is Brooklyn is one such coffee shop, and showed us how they prepare 2,000 pounds of beans for each roast.
Story and video by Adam Banicki
