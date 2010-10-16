How Cocaine Brought The Texas Rangers Together

Back in 2009, Texas Rangers baseball manager Ron Washington failed a drug test. It was cocaine.



In an upset, the team DIDN’T fire him.

The reason had little to do with tolerance or foresight: The Rangers were about to go bankrupt and Washington was cheaper to keep than fire.

But it’s still proven to be a very profitable choice.

The Rangers just won their first playoff series in franchise history, and Times columnist Harvey Araton is certain the whole our-manager-just-got-busted-for-cocaine thing brought the team together:

NYT: Admittedly embarrassed, painfully remorseful, Washington walked into the clubhouse on that March day, spoke his piece and opened the floor to questions.…What ensued was a season of group hugs, of devotion to the rail-thin, bespectacled Washington.

“Let me help you — that’s our mantra around here,” Washington said.

More on the Sports Page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.