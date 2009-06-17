How Close Can You Come To Guessing Tomorrow's Inflation Numbers?

Tomorrow the government will release the official consumer price index numbers for May. In April, the inflation index came in perfectly flat: 0.0%. The consensus expectation for May is 0.3%, a slight uptick in prices.

Today the the Producer Price Index came in cooler than expected. The PPI, which measures wholesale prices, rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.2 per cent from Apri. The analyst consensus expectation was a 0.6 per cent rise.

So what’s the consensus among our readers? In the comments below, leave your best guess as to what the CPI number will be tomorrow. We’ll give one of the lucky people who correctly guess a copy of Kate Kelly’s Street Fighters, the story of the fall of Bear Stearns.

