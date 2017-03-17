Here's how climate change is already affecting your health, based on the state you live in

Climate change is already beginning to wreak havoc upon the planet. In the short term, we’re facing more winter storms, miserably hot summers, and a longer allergy season. In the long term, entire coastlines will likely disappear, threatening communities and wildlife.

On a more local level, experts say the US will be unrecognizable in 100 years.

But just how is all of this affecting you — your state, your coastline — right now?

A new report from the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health reveals that different geographic regions in the US are facing a range of effects, many of which are already taking shape today. Some of them are as geographically specific as to affect only one state.

Check out how your area stacks up:

Here are a few of the changes the report outlines:

Heat, heat, heat

Climate change lengthens summer months and makes them hotter and more humid. During these episodes, it’s more likely that people will suffer heat-related illness like heat stroke or dehydration. People most at risk include those who works outdoors, student athletes, pregnant women, and people without access to air conditioning.

Some medications, including antipsychotics, also interfere with our body’s natural ability to regulate its temperature, so people using these drugs are also at a heightened risk.

Erratic weather

Droughts, wipeouts, and floods like Hurricane Sandy have become increasingly common. As we saw with Sandy, these storms can have a devastating impact on infrastructure including public transit and electricity, interfering with access to health care facilities.

Dirtier air

Allergy seasons are already getting worse as a result of air pollution. Why? Carbon dioxide, one of the primary drivers of climate change, makes plants grow faster and increases the amount and potency of their pollen. Rising temperatures also lengthen allergy season, and drier, warmer conditions increase wildfire risk, which can exacerbate respiratory conditions like asthma.

Bugs and more bugs

Getty Images Nymph blacklegged ticks (right) are tiny compared to adults (left) but are the most common vectors for Lyme disease.

Shifting regional climates are allowing many diseases spread by insects like mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas to flourish beyond their present confines. The mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus, for example, thrive in warm, moist conditions that are becoming more common around the US. Lyme disease-carrying ticks have also expanded their range to more northern and western regions of the country.

