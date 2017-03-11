Here's the best way to clean your computer or laptop without damaging it

Cleaning expert and author of “Clean My Space” Melissa Maker breaks down how to clean your computer or laptop without damaging it

Following is a transcript of the video.

Melissa Maker: Here’s how to clean your computer. You want to get a can of compressed air and some electronics cleaner. You can make it up if you don’t have any. It’s just equal parts water and rubbing alcohol. Then get yourself a flat weave microfiber cloth. This is one that can’t pick up any debris so it won’t scratch a surface. That is really really important, especially when you’re cleaning a monitor. What I like to do is pick up, whether it’s my laptop or a keyboard, you want to pick it up and sort of tip it on its side. That way, anything that you blow out with the compressed air is going to fall down instead of back into the keyboard, or worse, on your face.

So, do that. Get rid of any gunk that’s stuck in your keyboard using compressed air. Then you can spray your microfiber cloth — here’s my imaginary microfiber cloth — with your electronics cleaner. There it is. Tap it off on the back of your hand. Too much moisture on a cloth, especially around electronics, very bad thing. Oh, and another rule — never spray your electronics directly with product. So, once you have this cloth wet, you can give your keyboard a quick wipe, again, whether it’s your laptop or a standalone keyboard. And you can wrap the cloth around your pointer finger and just get into those little nooks and crannies and really clean any of those dirty areas. You know which ones I’m talking about.



And then you can use another section of that cloth, spray it down again, tap it off on the back of your hand, and you can clean your monitor using, what I call, the “S” pattern which is where you start at the top, you work your way to one side, and then you keep sweeping downward using an “S” pattern until you get to the bottom. And that will get rid of streaks for you.

