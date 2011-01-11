How Zynga Makes Millions Off Its Blockbuster New Game CityVille

Zynga is said to be generating more than $600 million dollars in revenue per year.



Almost all of it comes from Facebook games.

CityVille is Zynga’s latest game, and happens to be the world’s biggest game. Ever.

It has 92 million users and it only launched a month and a half ago.

CityVille works because to advance in the game you need to enlist your Facebook friends’ help (sometimes by spamming them). And Zynga makes money because to advance faster in the game you can buy “virtual goods” with actual money. CityVille also works, I found out, because despite (or perhaps because of) its simplicity, it’s strangely compelling.

I’ve been spending the past few weeks inside CityVille and brought you a report from the trenches.

