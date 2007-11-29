How Citi, Merrill, HSBC, Morgan, Et Al Vaporized Billions

Mystified about how Wall Street’s best and brightest could suddenly up and lose tens of billions of dollars on insanely risky mortgage bets? Eager to one day get a piece of those billions in bonuses the same best and brightest took home in the years when those insanely risky bets happened to turn out well? Then watch these two British comedians explain how our country’s most lucrative and admired industry works…

Wait–worried that, by the time you get there, Wall Street will have learned its lesson and won’t be making those insanely risky bets anymore? No worries! Wall Street learned its lesson all right–long before you or any of the current Wall Street generation were born. Here it is (Shhhh….):





It’s Not Their Money!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.