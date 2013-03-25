How Chrysler's Trying To Be More Like Nike And Starbucks [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Chrysler is taking its new branding tips not from a competing car company, but rather from Starbucks and Nike. The auto maker wants to make personalised products. “There’s a gazillion ways you can get your drink at Starbucks and that’s a powerful reward,” president and CEO Saad Chehab told Detroit News. “That’s a cachet-reward factor that Starbucks has, no different than Nike does it with the Nike ID. I see us as one of the first ones to look at those types of venues and lifestyles, and attend to those needs.”

Speaking of Starbucks, mobile is paying off big for the coffee maker. According to Mobile Commerce Daily, three million payment transactions are made on a mobile device a week in the U.S.

Does McDonald’s have a millennial problem?

Marin Software CEO Chris Lien talks about what it was like to go public. The company stock went up more than 20 per cent day one.

Ad Age looks at how Mullen got the Acura account.

Former Living Social COO Eric Eichmann just started up as the chief revenue officer at Criteo.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

These Modern Anti-Rape PSAs Blame The Victim

10 Iconic Images That Define The Career Of Christy Turlington

Ford Apologizes For Offensive Car Ad We Were Never Supposed To See

Nielsen Now Tracks ‘Basically Anything You Buy’

Photobombing Dog Makes For Amazing Craigslist Apartment Ad

Pepsi Is Completely Changing What Its Bottle Looks Like

McDonald’s Uses South African Orphans In Ad For The McFlurry

American Eagle’s New ‘Skinny Skinny’ Jeans Are Actually … Body Paint

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.