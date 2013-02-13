Fugitive Ex-Cop May Have Gotten Help Avoiding Authorities

Surveillance footage of Christopher Dorner

Photo: Irvine Police Department via CBS Los Angeles

Alleged cop killer Christopher Dorner’s burned-out truck was found near property owned by a relative of somebody he knew, the LA Times is reporting.Dorner, a fired LAPD officer and a Navy Reserve veteran, allegedly killed the daughter of an ex-LAPD captain and her finance before killing a police officer and wounding two officers.



His disappearance, and a creepy manifesto asserting that he was waging war on the LAPD, sparked a massive manhunt last week. The search initially focused on the Big Bear area of California 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles and has now expanded to Mexico, ABC reported today.

A criminal complaint filed against Dorner last week revealed his wallet was found near the U.S./Mexico border and that his truck was found near the home of a relative of somebody identified only as J.Y.

The complaint said J.Y. was a “known associate” of Dorner. The LA Times pointed out that the revelations suggests J.Y. may have had help fleeing authorities after the alleged killings.

As the search for Dorner continues, authorities are still trying to determine exactly what makes him tick, according to the LA Times.

They’re also wondering if he had the skills to even survive.

“We could be chasing a ghost and won’t know it for months until the snow melts,” one top LAPD official told the Times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.