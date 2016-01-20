This is how huge bars of chocolate are turned into bite-sized confections

Small chocolate pralines actually start out as massive bars of chocolate. They’re tossed into giant vats and melted, then poured into molds — sometimes mixed with other ingredients — and then solidified into bite-sized confections.

This footage comes from “How It’s Made,” which airs on The Science Channel at 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

