How Chipotle's Assembly Line Makes Your Burrito So Ridiculously Fast

Chipotle’s service line is working as fast as it ever has, reports Lisa Jennings at Nation’s Restaurant News.Here’s what Chipotle has done recently to improve its “throughput” — the speed at which employees can get customers through the line — according to what co-CEO Monty Moran revealed in a conference call with analysts:



Chipotle workers set up the line so that everything’s ready before the peak hour rush gets in. Moran says they’re now more efficient about it now than they’ve ever been.

Chipotle has their “aces in their places,” an industry term which means that it has staffers in the appropriate positions to serve guests at all times.

It also has an “expediter” — a worker standing between the final burrito wrapper and the cashier. This allows the cashier to spend all his or her time getting people through the payment process, while the expediter bags the burritos.

And then there’s a “line backer” — a manager standing behind the burrito assembly line who’s charged with making sure everything’s working right. This person is there to do what the line workers can’t do without turning their backs on the customers.

