How Chipotle Uses Social Media to Cultivate a Better World

For a restaurant chain with more than 1,200 stores and upwards of 1.7 million social media fans, Chipotle has a remarkably simple goal: to change the way people think about their food.



Specifically, Chipotle wants people to start considering where their food comes from. The company supports family farms over industrial farm factories and makes it a point to source ingredients from local farms that exhibit positive behaviours toward animals and the environment. From Facebook to Twitter to YouTube, Chipotle’s social media activity remains fiercely loyal to this ethos.

Click here to continue reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.