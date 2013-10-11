How Chipotle Burrito Prices Vary Across America [CHART]

With more than 1,500 locations, Chipotle is one of the most popular restaurants in America.

This chart, created by Quora user Brian Roemmele, shows how the chain’s burrito prices differ in U.S. cities.

Roemmele told us he used Chipotle’s iPhone app to compile prices in different locations.

“The regional price pattern suggests that Chipotle places emphasis on the impact of labour costs and real estate costs when pricing burritos,” Roemmele writes. “The North East has the highest prices, while parts of the South and smaller towns have lower prices.”

Here’s his chart:

And here’s a table of the price ranges:

