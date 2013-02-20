A Step-By-Step Guide To How Chinese Hackers Steal American Secrets

Photo: AP

Dota is an anonymous member of a military-backed group of Chinese hackers notorious for stealing data from American companies.According to Forbes, this group has likely broken into computer systems owned by Coca Cola, security tech firm RSA, and energy company Schneider Electric.



But now we learn from The Next Web that security firm Mandiant was able to screen-capture Dota in action. It’s pretty compelling evidence, showing the hacker registering a new email address (he even provides his phone number for the SMS verification), breaking into victim computers, and stealing their data.

