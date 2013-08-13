How China's Tax Structure Crushes The Poor

In 2012, Chinese households in the top 5% of earners took home 23% of China’s total household income. The lowest 5%, on the other hand, netted just 0.1% of the state’s total income.

Income inequality is just one of many issues facing China, with the nation’s credit conditions ushering in a slowdown of an economy that has been unstoppable for three decades.

In a new note to clients, Morgan Stanley’s Richard Xu writes how China’s tax structure puts the poor at a gross disadvantage.

China’s tax structure partly contributes to the widening income gap as China relies more on indirect or transaction-based taxes, such as business tax, VAT, and consumption tax (around 50% of the tax base in China, versus less than 20% in many developed countries), this effectively imposes a higher tax rate on the lower-income population because of the larger share of their incomes that is spent on consumption. The situation is more pronounced if we consider taxes on land sales as transaction-based taxes.

“On the spending side,” Xu writes, “government spending may not be the best system to provide support for low-income groups. Because of 1) its greater focus on investments, 2) potential leakages, and 3) friction costs during transfers between central and local governments, vested interest groups could benefit more.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.