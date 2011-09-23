How China Can Profit At The U.N. From Obama's Blunders With Israel

Like to play chess? To beat the most experienced players, you’d better know the game, follow a prudent strategy, and anticipate your opponent’s next moves.



Let’s take a look at where things are headed between Israel, the Palestinian Authority and the rest of the world this week at the UN. The PA exhibits no particular expertise in the way they’ve handled their quest for an independent state over the last 40 years, having repeatedly turned down Israeli offers and concessions that would have achieved that result a long time ago.

This time, however, they are within a stone’s throw of achieving that recognition from the anti-Israel club known as the United Nations, all because of the way the table has been set by Obama. The chance of the United States having to exercise their veto power to prevent this grows by the hour.

If those two moves are played out, what will happen next?

Israel has many friends in the United States, and they will not be happy to see this result. One of them is Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) who announced yesterday that he is introducing legislation called

“the Solidarity with Israel Act, which will eliminate U.S. funding for the United Nations if the Security Council or the General Assembly changes Palestine’s current status in the United Nations.

“Israel is one of America’s strongest allies and friends, a beacon of democracy in the Middle East,” said Hatch. “This vote undermines Israel’s security, and should the United Nations change Palestine’s current status, this legislation would prevent valuable American resources from funding the United Nations. Make no mistake, there will be consequences associated with efforts to undermine the security of America’s friends and allies.”

The Solidarity with Israel Act is designed not only to deter the Security Council from recommending Palestine become a new member state, but also to discourage the General Assembly from upgrading Palestine’s status. Any increase in Palestine’s status could directly impact the ability of the Palestinians to manipulate such UN-affiliated organisations as the International Criminal Court.”

OK, so that move would please plenty of American Conservatives who would just as soon the US get out of the UN and the UN get out of the US. Currently, the United States pays 22% of the official UN budget of $5.16 billion annually, although the real expenses may run closer to $14 billion, and with the deficit reduction mood the Congress is in, they might just pass that bill.

So if they did cut the funding, what would be the next move?

Let’s see… who do we know that has billions lying around? Oh yea, the Chinese.

Now, when the UN was founded, the United States was the obvious choice to host it. It was the American Century, and we had just saved the world from the triple threat of Nazism, Fascism and the imperial designs of Japan. We were the world’s champions.

60-five years later, we’re a little off our game, and the Chinese would like to believe that the 20-first century is theirs. Can’t you just see them bailing the UN out, and inviting the membership to relocate in posh new surrounding China would be happy to build for them?

It’s not likely this will come to pass, but don’t be surprised if China makes such an offer whether this piece of legislation passes or not. Just the offer would enhance their prestige and diminish ours.

There is no reason we should lose this match, but we shouldn’t have ideologues and amateurs representing us on the world’s stage.

