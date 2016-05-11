How McDonald's chicken nuggets are made

McDonald’s is testing a new recipe for its chicken McNuggets.

The recipe strips the nuggets of artificial preservatives and contains more recognisable ingredients like lemon juice solids and rice starch.

The chain is changing the nuggets so “parents can feel good” about feeding them to their kids, McDonald’s spokeswoman Becca Hary said.

“More than ever, customers care about where their food comes from and how it is prepared,” she said.

The recipe may be changing, but the preparation and cooking process for the nuggets will stay the same.

McDonald’s Canada made a video depicting this process from inside a Cargill factory that makes and freezes the nuggets before sending them to McDonald’s restaurants for consumption.

Here’s how the nuggets are made, according to the video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.