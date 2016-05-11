How McDonald's chicken nuggets are made

McDonald’s is testing a new recipe for its chicken McNuggets.
The recipe strips the nuggets of artificial preservatives and contains more recognisable ingredients like lemon juice solids and rice starch.
The chain is changing the nuggets so “parents can feel good” about feeding them to their kids, McDonald’s spokeswoman Becca Hary said.
“More than ever, customers care about where their food comes from and how it is prepared,” she said.
The recipe may be changing, but the preparation and cooking process for the nuggets will stay the same.
McDonald’s Canada made a video depicting this process from inside a Cargill factory that makes and freezes the nuggets before sending them to McDonald’s restaurants for consumption.
Here’s how the nuggets are made, according to the video.
Here's a photo of so-called 'pink goop' that often gets associated with McNuggets. 'We don't know what it is or where it came from, but it has nothing to do with our Chicken McNuggets,' says Nicoletta Stefou, the supply chain manager at McDonald's Canada.
'First, we separate all of the chicken cuts and set aside the chicken breast meat for the Chicken McNuggets,' says Jen Rabideau, a product development scientist for Cargill Limited.
Here, the chicken is pushed into the 'blending room,' which is essentially a giant chamber that will transport it to the blender.
Inside the blender, the ground chicken meat is mixed with some seasonings and chicken skin for flavoring.
In the 'forming room,' the blended chicken meat is portioned into the four chicken McNugget shapes: The ball, the bell, the boot, and the bow tie.
Then the nuggets travel down the assembly line to be covered in a light batter, which is shown in the center of this photo.
After being dipped in the light batter, they are covered in a second, thicker batter called tempura.
The chicken nuggets come out on the other side looking a bit like sugar cookies before they are sent into a fryer.
Breaking a fried nugget in half, you can see it's a bit raw inside. The nuggets will now be frozen and sent to McDonald's restaurants, where they will be fully cooked.
Finally, the boxes are marked for shipping and the process of making Chicken McNuggets is completed.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.