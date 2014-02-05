REVEALED: This Is Exactly How Chicken McNuggets Are Made

McDonald’s Canada has made a video to debunk claims that its Chicken McNuggets are made from an infamous “pink goop” that has been shared endlessly on social media.

The video reveals exactly how McNuggets are made, with footage from inside a Cargill factory that makes and freezes the nuggets before sending them to McDonald’s restaurants for consumption.

We picked out the most important parts of the process and laid them out in this slideshow.

It’s not pretty, but we can confirm that there’s no “pink goop” to be found.

