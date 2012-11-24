How Chicago Became The Deadliest City In America

Photo: joncoreleone/YouTube

Things are pretty grim in Chicago following its deadliest summer in recent memory.By Oct. 21, Chicago had recorded 435 murders, ahead of 339 in New York and 241 in Los Angeles. The Windy City has the highest murder rate of all Alpha world cities, according to NBC Chicago.



And while things are finally starting to slow down, the mood in the city definitely isn’t great.

As an Illinois ex-pat living in New York and looking on at one of my favourite cities from afar, I have to wonder, how did we get here?

