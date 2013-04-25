Chaz Bono On 60-Pound Weight Loss: 'Diets Don't Work'

‘Meats and vegetables and fruits are my diet,’ Cher’s son Chaz Bono says of his new eating healthy routine.

Chaz Bono has gone through many body transformations.



But Cher’s 44-year-old son’s latest look is a much slimmer frame — 60 pounds lighter, to be exact.

“I’ve just changed the way I eat,” he told People at the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday. “Diets don’t work. You just have to change what you eat, and I have.”

For Bono, that has meant “I really avoid grains and starches, so meats and vegetables and fruits are my diet. I make them all different ways to keep it interesting.”

Bono used the Freshology delivered-meal plan to achieve his initial weight loss, but now, he says “I cook a lot of different stuff.”

As for his work out routine, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant says “I still enjoy dancing. I still take classes.” He also added that he does regular martial arts training.

Bono elaborated on his diet and fitness regimen on Twitter:

What’s worked for me is, no sugar, no grains, no dairy except goat cheese, no white starches, portion control, and high intensity workouts. — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) April 8, 2013

I find it so ironic that I’m getting tweets from folks asking me for diet advice. It’s not about dieting, it’s changing eating habits 4ever. — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) April 8, 2013

Thanks for all the congratulatory tweets about my weight loss. If I can change my diet, giving up grains, sugar, and dairy, anyone can! — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) April 24, 2013

Here’s what Chaz Bono looked like at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2012:

And here’s Bono’s 60-pound lighter frame at this weekend’s GLAAD Media Awards:

