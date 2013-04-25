Chaz Bono On 60-Pound Weight Loss: 'Diets Don't Work'

Aly Weisman
Chaz Bono Cher‘Meats and vegetables and fruits are my diet,’ Cher’s son Chaz Bono says of his new eating healthy routine.

Chaz Bono has gone through many body transformations.

But Cher’s 44-year-old son’s latest look is a much slimmer frame — 60 pounds lighter, to be exact.

“I’ve just changed the way I eat,” he told People at the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday. “Diets don’t work. You just have to change what you eat, and I have.” 

For Bono, that has meant “I really avoid grains and starches, so meats and vegetables and fruits are my diet. I make them all different ways to keep it interesting.”

Bono used the Freshology delivered-meal plan to achieve his initial weight loss, but now, he says “I cook a lot of different stuff.”

As for his work out routine, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant says “I still enjoy dancing. I still take classes.” He also added that he does regular martial arts training.

Bono elaborated on his diet and fitness regimen on Twitter:

Here’s what Chaz Bono looked like at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2012:

Chaz Bono heavy

 

And here’s Bono’s 60-pound lighter frame at this weekend’s GLAAD Media Awards:

Chaz Bono Weight Loss

