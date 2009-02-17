How Charter Says "We're Bankrupt"

If you’re a Charter cable customer who received the following email from the company about what happened last week, you could be forgiven for being confused about what happened.



What happened is that the company went bust.

Dear Valued Charter Customer:

At Charter, we are committed to bringing your home to life through advanced video services, including a growing high-definition offering, faster Internet speeds, and a choice for telephone service. We know that you rely on us for your entertainment and communications needs. We are committed to bringing you the best, most reliable services and responsive customer care, and we look forward to serving you both now, and in the many years to come.

No matter what you may have heard, rest assured that our operations are strong, and that we continue to focus on enhancing our products and services. We know that speed and reliability are what Internet customers value most, and just last month we launched Charter High-Speed Internet Ultra60 with 60 Mbps speed, the fastest residential Internet service in the country. We will soon boost Charter High-Speed Internet Max from 16 Mbps to 20 Mbps, at no additional charge. We also continue to expand our high-definition video offerings, including over 400 movies and shows in HD On Demand.

Please check Charter.com frequently to learn about our new products and services. In the meantime, our family of more than 16,000 employees will continue to deliver the same great entertainment and keep the millions of families we serve connected to the things that matter most.

Sincerely,

Neil Smit

