Chainsaws are elaborately designed to cut through trees at an inch per second

Building a chainsaw is a science: they need to be razor-sharp, and yet balanced enough so they don’t slip, meaning that the weight and material of each component must be considered in their production.

This footage was obtained from “Machines: How They Work,” a new show premiering at 10 p.m. on January 28th on The Science Channel.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

