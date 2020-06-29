"It's our neighbourhood, but it's also a safety net:" How households in a Texas neighbourhood banded together to exchange essential items and help each other through the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of Jennifer Kopp Christine Newman and her family live in the Rattan Creek neighbourhood outside of Austin, Texas.

A neighbourhood on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, is coming together to help each other through the coronavirus pandemic.

Neighbours in Ratten Creek are donating supplies, money, and time to those who need help paying emergency bills and grocery shopping.

Others are using their skills and passions, like art, sewing, and landscaping, to serve each other’s needs through this difficult time.

The neighbourhood communicates primarily through a shared Facebook group, moderated by neighbour Christine Newman.

Christine Newman, a resident of Austin, Texas, says building a sense of community in her neighbourhood was no small feat.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, an out-of-work family had both of their cars break down. One of their neighbours checked out the car, while another recommended a local shop, which gave a discount on repairs. The whole neighbourhood came together to chip in for repairs.

“It’s been a conscious effort by the people who live here to embrace a smaller town community mindset, happening in a big city,” Newman said.

The Rattan Creek neighbourhood is on the northwest outskirts of Austin.

While walking through it, you might stop for a life-sized game of Chutes and Ladders in Aly Finely’s driveway.

You might donate some fabric to Aimee Sharp’s bin of materials for face masks, or you might grab a miniature watercolor painting from Natalie Flores’s yard.

If you look down, you’ll see positive messages like “you look nice today” and “be well” coloured in chalk by Carolyn Jennings Brown.

In this neighbourhood, members are doing what they can to help each other through the coronavirus pandemic.

Behind it all, Christine Newman is communicating with neighbourhood residents to find out who has needs and who has services to offer and matching them together.

One Thursday night, Christina Newman posted that a family in the community needed groceries on her neighbourhood Facebook page. Within an hour, she had bags of food on her doorstep from eight different people.

Courtesy of Christine Newman This was collected within one hour.

Christine Newman said that after she posted that a family needed groceries on Facebook, neighbours raided their own pantries for food to donate. One person brought a bag of fresh clementines from a tree in her yard.

In a conversation with Business Insider, Newman said that she believes if you can set a kind tone in your neighbourhood, people will want to be a part of it.

With Facebook as her platform, Newman is the thread of the Rattan Creek neighbourhood.

Courtesy of Jennifer Kopp Newman and her family in their neighbourhood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Newman and her family moved into the Rattan Creek neighbourhood from California about 9 years ago.

A year later, someone in the neighbourhood created a Facebook group for the community. Without moderation, Newman said the group grew into a negative space flooded with internet trolls.

About four years ago, Newman took control of the Facebook group to help it serve the neighbourhood positively with the goal to build “an old fashioned sense of community.”

Over time, the group transformed into a virtual space where neighbours can come together and help each other, often with Newman as a liaison, especially for neighbours who want to remain anonymous.

“It’s taken a long time to build personal credibility,” Newman told Business Insider, “but so many people know me now from all the groups I’m involved with that is makes it easy to be a go-between who can connect people.”

Newman has continued to use Facebook to lead the collection and distribution of needs like food and financial support around the neighbourhood since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“People trust me enough to come to me and ask for help, and enough people are comfortable with me to give what they can and cover those needs,” she said.

Newman serves as a pickup and drop-off point, connecting neighbours in need with others who can help, sometimes anonymously.

Courtesy of Christine Newman This is what Newman said she collected in 48 hours for two out of work families, on top of cash and gift cards.

When a neighbour approaches Newman with something they need, she writes up a Facebook post for the group explaining it.

Newman keeps a running list of those who have offered to help, and she calls on them as other neighbours come forward.

“It’s been pretty amazing,” she says. “I just ask and the group makes it happen.”

One of the people helping out is Lyna Sullivan. She has been grocery shopping for her neighbours.

Courtesy of Lyna Sullivan Lyna Sullivan has been restoring furniture to pass time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Another Ratten Creek resident, Lyna Sullivan, told Business Insider that she has made trips to the grocery store for her neighbours and dropped them off at their doorstep.

Sullivan said several neighbours have done this for others who are elderly, confined to childcare, have underlying health conditions or are just scared to leave their homes.

Sullivan has also been at the receiving end of the neighbourhood’s generosity — her 4-year-old son recently got lucky and was randomly selected from a pool of neighbours to receive a new guitar.

Courtesy of Lyna Sullivan Vincent Sullivan with his new donated guitar.

Sullivan shared that about 10 neighbours showed interest in the donated guitar, and Vincent was randomly selected to receive it.

Right when he got it, Vincent began practicing like his older brother, who takes lessons at a local music school.

“Vincent is still too young to get accepted but he shows a lot of interest in playing because his brother does,” Sullivan said.

Newman says that in Rattan Creek, helping your neighbours is nothing new and that coronavirus pandemic has simply amplified the camaraderie was already there.

Courtesy of Jennifer Kopp Newman said her son helps her with volunteer work.

Sullivan views her neighbourhood as a safety net.

Newman mentioned that for the last two years, the Rattan-Creek community has hosted collections to pay for families’ lunch bills at a local elementary school. Two years ago the neighbourhood raised more than $US2,000 for a family that had a house fire.

Years of coming together and building a sense of community prepared Rattan Creek to come together to get through the coronavirus crisis, Newman added.

Getting to know each other through the Facebook page and building that level of trust in each other takes some time and commitment on everyone’s part,” Newman said. “By the time this crisis hit, stepping up felt like the natural thing to do here.”

When Newman found out that a family needed help paying an emergency vet bill in early May, she called on Katie Evans, a resident who is on the board of directors at a rescue non-profit.

Courtesy of Katie Evans Katie Evans and her dog.

“Christine contacted me directly, knowing that dogs are my jam,” Evans said.

The anonymous neighbour’s dog had been injured and needed urgent care and Evans said she committed to paying half the bill – $US200.

When Evans got to the clinic, she explained she was there to pay half of someone else’s bill, and she said the clinic discounted the bill, allowing her to cover the whole thing.

“My husband and I are so grateful to be working still,” Evans told Business Insider, “so we are doing our best to help out those who are struggling.”

Evans has also been helping out her neighbours by donating dog food and heartworm medication.

Courtesy of Katie Evans Evans with a dose of heartworm medication.

Since the pandemic began, Evans has been donating dog food and heartworm medication to those in need.

Evans said her experience in dog rescue has made her aware of how common heartworms are.

Evans works closely with a veterinarian in her work with rescue dogs, and she has learned how to properly dose livestock heartworm medication for dogs.

When a dog owner requests heartworm medication, Evans asks for the dog’s weight to ensure she gives the proper dose. She measures it into a syringe and then remotes the needle before giving it to the dog owner. The medicine is given orally.

Amiee Sharp, a Ratten Creek resident, started making masks for her neighbours and healthcare workers in mid-March.

Courtesy of Aimee Sharp Aimee Sharp in one of her homemade face masks.

Sharp’s mother, who is a nurse, first told her that she should wear a mask in March.

Sharp was inspired by a group of people making masks in Seattle to start making masks herself. She started by buying a sewing machine and about six yards of fabric.

Sharp estimated she had made about 2,000 masks by the end of May.

She has a system where neighbours can donate materials for masks to a bin in her front yard.

Courtesy of Aimee Sharp Sharp’s front yard face mask set-up.

Sharp told Business Insider that neighbours have been stopping by her house to donate materials for face masks since March.

At first, she says, donations were for nurses, until later when face masks were recommended for everyone to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Sharp also said she gets requests for face masks through Facebook Messenger and delivers them to people’s doorsteps.

Another neighbour, Carolyn Jennings Brown, is chalking up the footpaths with positive messages for neighbours.

Courtesy of Carolyn Jennings Brown Carolyn Brown and her family in front of their house.

Carolyn Jennings Brown, a public speaker who runs an anti-bullying workshop for Texas public schools, has been working with her family to spread positive messages on the neighbourhood’s footpaths since the pandemic began.

“I believe one of the most important lessons I can pass down to my children is the importance of giving back to the community,” she said.

Brown isn’t the only one — her neighbour Ali Finley, drew a giant game of Chutes and Ladders in their driveway for the community to use.

Courtesy of Ali Finley Ali Finley’s children playing in their driveway.

Ali Finley and her son drew a lifesize version of the famous Chutes and Ladders board game for their neighbourhood.

Finley said that chalking up their driveway was her 9-year-old son’s idea. They saw a photo of a huge chalked Chutes and Ladders board on the internet, and he loved the idea.

Once the school year ended, the Finley family drew the board in their driveway, then they posted a photo of it in the neighbourhood Facebook group, letting everyone know that they could use it.

Cathleen Gail has been helping her neighbours with gardening and landscaping.

Courtesy of Cathleen Gail Gail and her landscaping work.

Cate Gail, the executive director of Keep Texas Beautiful, a non-profit that works to keep Texas environments clean and pretty, has been gardening and landscaping for her neighbours.

It started in her own yard, then neighbours starting asking Gail to landscape their yards as well.

Courtesy of Cathleen Gail Gail’s landscaping work.

Gail said she starting gardening in her own yard to help her cope with the pandemic and her next-door neighbour took notice.

“I felt so inspired by her interest that I ended up doing her font, back, and our shared yard with her help,” she told Business Insider.

Since then, several neighbours have asked for help with landscaping, and Gail says she’s booked through the fall.

Nicole Flores, who has taken to painting during the pandemic, has been sharing her passion with her neighbours.

Courtesy of Natalie Flores Nicole Flores and her free paintings.

Nicole Flores started watercolor painting to help ease her anxiety amid the coronavirus crisis. The paintings piled up quickly during shelter-in-place orders, she said.

She leaves a plank of wood full of tiny paintings on the footpath in front of her house so that neighbours can grab one when they’re out walking.

Courtesy of Christine Newman Flores’s free paintings.

Flores said that she saw so many people walking around the neighbourhood during the pandemic, she decided to leave her paintings on a piece of plywood in her front yard to see if they would ease her neighbour’s minds.

Several members of the neighbourhood have been organising social distancing neighbourhood events as well, like parades, for graduating students.

Courtesy of Christine Newman A parade for graduating fifth graders in the Rattan Creek neighbourhood.

To celebrate significant events, like school graduations, neighbourhood members have been working together to arrange drive-through parades amid the coronavirus pandemic, Newman told Business Insider.

The district constables in the community have volunteered to help execute some of these parades, Newman said. Mike Pendley, Chief Deputy of the Williamson County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office confirmed this with Business Insider.

“We’ve always just felt very welcomed over there,” Pendley said of the Rattan Creek neighbourhood, “so it makes it really easy when we need to help.”

