How 14 celebrity couples have spent magical dates at Disney theme parks

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde tried their hands at pulling the sword from the stone at Disneyland shortly after getting engaged in 2013.

As Insider previously reported, the actors began dating in 2011, and became engaged two years later. They then split in 2020, and Wilde reportedly started dating Harry Styles around that time.

The former couple, who share two children together, seemed to be on good terms as of March 2021 when Sudeikis thanked Wilde in an award acceptance speech.