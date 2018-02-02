The adorable and funny love stories behind how 25 of your favorite celebrity couples met

- Some of your favorite celebrity couples met in adorable or memorably awkward ways.
- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds went on a double date, but funnily weren’t each other’s dates.
- Jada Pinkett Smith was told she was too short to play Will Smith’s love interest when they met.
“I was in a restaurant; he was in the restaurant,” she said. “I was sitting with a mutual friend — this is our romantic comedy. This is it — write it! My friend goes, ‘Oh my God, there’s my friend John.’ And that was it! It’s cinema gold. He was actually sitting with our friend Justin Theroux. He abandoned Justin and came over to talk to us. He did not eat, he just stood there and made me laugh.”
In their early dating days, Blunt made Krasinski an “engagement chicken” recipe by Ina Garten, and credits it for the couple’s engagement a year later.
The pair married in 2010 and now have two children together.
“I wouldn’t go out with him. I mean, that was somethin’ we was taught. You gotta know somebody or they may take you on a back road and kill you,” Parton said of Dean’s advances.
But they did hang out together throughout the week and on the one day she was free from babysitting duties, Carl took a leap.
“He drove me straight to his folks’ house and introduced me to his mother and daddy. ‘Cause he said he knew right the minute he saw me that that’s the one he wanted,” Parton said.
The couple wed soon after in 1966 and have been together for 55 years. They keep their relationship very private.
“Yes, love at first sight does exist,” Victoria told British Vogue in 2016. “It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge — although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.”
The two tied the knot in 1999 and have four children together.
“Because I went to Harvard and he went to Harvard, and the firm thought, ‘Oh, we’ll hook these two people up,'” Michelle told ABC News.
When Michelle brought Obama home to meet the Robinsons, they initially thought that even though he was “not a bad-looking guy,” he didn’t stand a chance, according to her brother Craig Robinson’s book “A Game of Character.”
“She’ll eat him alive,” Michelle’s father, Fraser Robinson, guessed.
The two married in 1992 and have two daughters.
“I knew right way — the first time I saw him,” Bündchen told Vanity Fair. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’ We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”
The supermodel and quarterback wed in 2009 and have two children together and help raise Brady’s oldest son from a prior relationship.
At first, Winfrey wasn’t sure that Graham was the right partner for her. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo. But you want someone who’ll help you catch the bus,” she told People in 1992 — however, the two have been partners for more than 30 years now.
When de Rossi ran into DeGeneres again in 2004, Ellen reportedly took her breath away. “That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and [experienced] all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry,” de Rossi told the Advocate. “My knees were weak. It was amazing.”
The two married in August 2008.
“Athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me,” the actress told Glamour. “None of that screamed, ‘Let’s have a lasting relationship.’ Then, after I had a heart-crushing breakup with yet another immature jerk, I thought, it can’t be any worse if I date a fetus. Let’s just see what happens.”
The pair tied the knot in 2014 and have one child together. Wade has three children from before the pair’s marriage.
“This was really fascinating for me,” Nicholl told Katie Couric in 2013. “I was speaking to some of her friends at Marlborough School, which was where she went before St. Andrews, and they said, ‘She didn’t meet him at St. Andrews. She met him before she got there … through some of her friends. They knew Prince William and Prince Harry.’ So there was an early meeting, and that for me changed everything.”
Prince William and Kate married in April 2011 and now have three children.
Bey and Jay spent time solidifying a friendship over the phone first before beginning to date in 2001.
In Jay-Z’s 2018 song “Everything Is Love,” he reminisces over the couple’s first meeting: “We played it cool at the pool of the Cancun, VMA / Confidence you exude make the fools stay away / Me, I played my room, let the fools have they say / Fate had me sittin’ next to you on the plane / And I knew straight away.”
The two married in 2008 and have an eldest daughter and a set of twins together.
But the meeting that sparked their relationship wasn’t until over a year later. “We were such good friends for so long and we both got to know each other as friends. It didn’t click for a good year and a half,” Lively told Entertainment Weekly in 2016.
The couple went on a double date … but came with different dates. “That was the most awkward date for that respective party because we were just like fireworks,” Reynolds added to EW.
They traveled to Boston, Massachusetts, on a train together soon after, and Reynolds tried to seal the deal, he told the “SmartLess” podcast, People reported. He described their chemistry as a fairytale, saying, “A week later I was like, ‘We should buy a house together,'” he said. “And we did.”
The couple married in 2012 and now have two daughters together. They celebrate their dating anniversary yearly by going to O Ya’s sushi restaurant in Boston.
“I walked into John’s dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear,” Teigan told Cosmopolitan in 2014. “I said, ‘You do your own ironing!?’ He said, ‘Of course I do.’ I gave him a hug.”
After the shoot concluded, the two went back to Legend’s hotel room, where they enjoyed a gourmet dinner courtesy of In-N-Out. They then stayed in touch for years before John finally realized he couldn’t live without her.
The two married in 2013. They have a daughter and a son. In 2020, Chrissy announced she had a miscarriage with their third child.
“Yes, it was definitely a set up. It was a blind date,” Markle told the BBC, adding that, as an American, she didn’t realize how strong the global interest was in the royal family until she and Prince Harry began dating.
The couple wed in May 2018 and have two children together. In 2020, Harry and Markle officially stepped away from royal life and moved to California.
“Rita and I just looked at each other and — kaboing — that was that. I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn’t be denied,” Hanks said to GQ, per Good Housekeeping.
Hanks and Lewis divorced in 1987, and he married Wilson one year later, in 1988. The couple have two children together.
“A mutual friend of ours said, ‘I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend?'” Clooney told David Letterman. The stranger, of course, was his future wife, the Lebanese-British barrister Amal Alamuddin.
The two exchanged emails and wrote to each other for months before Clooney invited Alamuddin to visit him on the set of the film “Monuments Men” in 2013.
“We went for dinner,” Clooney said — and apparently they enjoyed themselves, since the pair got married in 2014. The Clooney’s now have twins together.
However, the two became friends, and she wound up dating him in real life later the next year.
The two married in 1997 and have two kids. They also share many personal anecdotes and relationship struggles with the public.
“You heard it here first,” Washington said on the red carpet at the LA premiere of his film, “2 Guns,” per E Online. “She turned me down, she said no. And since it was three times, that means she turned me down twice.”
The pair have four kids together.
“There were no sparks whatsoever,” she said.
The couple met two weeks later at a Red Wings hockey game where Bell remembers flirting with Shepard. She said she received a text from him the next day.
“Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?” Bell remembers the text saying.
It turns out Bell was intrigued by Dax and immediately found him bold and funny. Shepard also remembers being intrigued yet uneasy over Bell.
“When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness […] But slowly I began to see her positive way of looking at the world. She gives people the benefit of the doubt,” he told Good Housekeeping in 2015.
After an on-again off-again relationship, Shepard proposed to Bell in 2009 and again in 2013, both waiting for same-sex marriage to be legalized in California. The pair have two daughters together.
“I was the loneliest woman in the world, and someone said, ‘You should just pray for a husband,'” she told Page Six.
She did, and three weeks later, Tennon overheard Davis talking to her friend at brunch and introduced himself, giving Davis his card, according to Huffington Post. They hit it off (Julius told Viola that she was “a very beautiful and nice woman, and it was a pleasure spending time with you,” directly after their first date). They tied the knot in June 2003 and have one daughter.
Williams had never heard about Reddit; Ohanian thought tennis was a snooze-fest and had never watched her play a match. Against all odds, the two overcame their differences, giving birth to their daughter followed by marrying in November 2017.
They remained friends after the show ended, and Kutcher went on to marry Demi Moore. Shortly after his split from her, though, Kunis and Kutcher bumped into each other at an awards show.
Kunis spotted him from behind. “I just went [gasps]. Like, I think he for the first time ever took my breath away…” she told Howard Stern, per Elle. The two hooked up later that night and married in 2015. They now have two kids.
Burtka first — yes, first — proposed to Harris on the actual street corner where they met. Never one to be one-upped, Harris followed up with a counter-proposal of his own one year later, on Valentine’s Day. The couple got married in 2014 and have two kids.
“My attraction to her was immediate and all-encompassing. I couldn’t sleep for the excitement of our first date,” Bowie told HELLO!. “That she would be my wife, in my head, was a done deal. I’d never gone after anything in my life with such passion in all my life. I just knew she was the one.”
The two married in 1992. After suffering from liver cancer for 18 months, David Bowie passed away in January 2016.
“There was no light-bulb moment. From the first time we met, we just made sense,” Hemsworth told Elle in a printed 2010 interview.
The couple were introduced by a talent agent in early 2010 and hit it off right away. They made their red carpet debut in October 2010 and then married impromptuly while on vacation in December 2010.
“There probably should have been some planning but it all worked out. Honestly, we had both our families on holiday at the same time, just randomly, and we said this is a good opportunity with everyone together so we just did it,” Hemsworth told “Good Morning Britain” in 2016 of the couple’s Indonesian vacation-turned-wedding, as per Us Magazine.
The actress also spoke of their initial meeting when Patkay was already well into her career as an actress and Chris was just starting.
“I was happy to take a break and just be a mum […] We met in a great place for both of us. I was totally confident within myself,” she told the Daily Telegraph’s Stellar Magazine.
The couple did go on to start a family, having three children including a set of twins.
“He was the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with, so I made a generalization that maybe he wasn’t for me,” she said. She added that she also made assumptions about him based on him being an athlete.
Then years later, they reconnected and she admitted, “He was so funny and silly – the absolute opposite of what I thought he was going to be.”
She told Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2019 that for their first date she picked Curry up in her ’98 Astro Van. She remembers that the basketball player was wearing shorts to their Madame Tussauds wax museum date and that they drank chai lattes on Hollywood Boulevard in California.
They married in 2011 and now have two children together.