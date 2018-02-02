Search

The adorable and funny love stories behind how 25 of your favorite celebrity couples met

Lia Ryerson,Frank Olito,Victoria Montalti
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
  • Some of your favorite celebrity couples met in adorable or memorably awkward ways. 
  • Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds went on a double date, but funnily weren’t each other’s dates.
  • Jada Pinkett Smith was told she was too short to play Will Smith’s love interest when they met.
When John Krasinski and Emily Blunt met, Krasinski ditched dinner with Justin Theroux to hang out with his future wife.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at a ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ movie premiere. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Emily Blunt said the story of how she and “The Office” star John Krasinski met is kind of “lame.” 

“I was in a restaurant; he was in the restaurant,” she said. “I was sitting with a mutual friend — this is our romantic comedy. This is it — write it! My friend goes, ‘Oh my God, there’s my friend John.’ And that was it! It’s cinema gold. He was actually sitting with our friend Justin Theroux. He abandoned Justin and came over to talk to us. He did not eat, he just stood there and made me laugh.”

In their early dating days, Blunt made Krasinski an “engagement chicken” recipe by Ina Garten, and credits it for the couple’s engagement a year later.

The pair married in 2010 and now have two children together.

Dolly Parton met husband Carl Dean when he “hollered” at her outside a laundromat. Within a week, she’d met his family.
Dolly Parton and Carl Dean.
Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have kept their relationship private. Dolly Parton/Instagram
Dolly Parton met her husband, Carl Dean, when they were young adults in 1964. Parton told The New York Times in a 1976 interview that she was babysitting her nephew in Nashville, Tennessee, for the week when she was at Wishy Washy Laundromat one day. She remembers a man hollering at her; that man turned out to be Dean.

“I wouldn’t go out with him. I mean, that was somethin’ we was taught. You gotta know somebody or they may take you on a back road and kill you,” Parton said of Dean’s advances.

But they did hang out together throughout the week and on the one day she was free from babysitting duties, Carl took a leap.

“He drove me straight to his folks’ house and introduced me to his mother and daddy. ‘Cause he said he knew right the minute he saw me that that’s the one he wanted,” Parton said.

The couple wed soon after in 1966 and have been together for 55 years. They keep their relationship very private.

 

Victoria Beckham says meeting her husband, David, for the first time was “love at first sight.”
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham (here pictured in 2015) have been married since 1999. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
In 1997, Victoria was known as Posh Spice and a worldwide superstar, while David had started his all-star soccer career. At the time, they met in the Manchester United players’ lounge and instantly hit it off. 

“Yes, love at first sight does exist,” Victoria told British Vogue in 2016. “It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge — although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.”

The two tied the knot in 1999 and have four children together. 

Michelle Obama was Barack’s mentor at a law firm.
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama.
Michelle and Barack Obama met a long time before their days on the campaign trail. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The former first lady met the former president when the two were working at a law firm together. Michelle Robinson, then 25, was assigned to be then-28-year-old Barack Obama’s mentor.

“Because I went to Harvard and he went to Harvard, and the firm thought, ‘Oh, we’ll hook these two people up,'” Michelle told ABC News.

When Michelle brought Obama home to meet the Robinsons, they initially thought that even though he was “not a bad-looking guy,” he didn’t stand a chance, according to her brother Craig Robinson’s book “A Game of Character.”

“She’ll eat him alive,” Michelle’s father, Fraser Robinson, guessed.

The two married in 1992 and have two daughters.

Likewise, Gisele Bündchen said it was love at first sight when she met her future hubby, Tom Brady.
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady.
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady pictured at a Met Gala event. Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images
When Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady first met, Brady was already in a relationship, but the two were inseparable from the start. 

“I knew right way — the first time I saw him,” Bündchen told Vanity Fair. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’ We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

The supermodel and quarterback wed in 2009 and have two children together and help raise Brady’s oldest son from a prior relationship.

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham met at a charity event in 1986.
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham.
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been partners for over 30 years. Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham met at a charity event in Chicago, Illinois, in 1986 — the same year “The Oprah Winfrey Show” premiered. 

At first, Winfrey wasn’t sure that Graham was the right partner for her. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo. But you want someone who’ll help you catch the bus,” she told People in 1992 — however, the two have been partners for more than 30 years now.

Portia de Rossi wasn’t out yet when she met Ellen DeGeneres.
Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi.
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were in awe of each other before marrying in 2008. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards
Portia de Rossi first met DeGeneres when she was still closeted, and starring on “Ally McBeal.” So despite feeling chemistry with her, she didn’t pursue anything.

When de Rossi ran into DeGeneres again in 2004, Ellen reportedly took her breath away. “That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and [experienced] all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry,” de Rossi told the Advocate. “My knees were weak. It was amazing.”

The two married in August 2008.

When Gabrielle Union first met Dwyane Wade, she was not impressed with him.
Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union.
Through a bumpy relationship, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union have made it last. Rich Fury/Getty
In February 2007, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade met at a sponsored Super Bowl Party, but sparks didn’t fly immediately. She said that his “résumé” at the time was less than appealing.

“Athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me,” the actress told Glamour. “None of that screamed, ‘Let’s have a lasting relationship.’ Then, after I had a heart-crushing breakup with yet another immature jerk, I thought, it can’t be any worse if I date a fetus. Let’s just see what happens.”

The pair tied the knot in 2014 and have one child together. Wade has three children from before the pair’s marriage.

 

Prince William and Kate Middleton went to college together, but that’s not where they met.
Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Prince William and Kate Middleton met before they attended college together. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate and William both enrolled at St. Andrews University in 2001 — and lived in the same residence hall — but according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, the two met before college.

“This was really fascinating for me,” Nicholl told Katie Couric in 2013. “I was speaking to some of her friends at Marlborough School, which was where she went before St. Andrews, and they said, ‘She didn’t meet him at St. Andrews. She met him before she got there … through some of her friends. They knew Prince William and Prince Harry.’ So there was an early meeting, and that for me changed everything.”

Prince William and Kate married in April 2011 and now have three children. 

Beyoncé and Jay-Z don’t really agree on when they first met.
Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Beyonce and Jay-Z met in 2000 and have been together ever since, growing an empire together. Elsa/Getty Images
The actual date of Beyoncé’s first fateful meeting with Jay-Z is in dispute — Beyoncé told Seventeen that they met when she was 18, in 2000 on an airplane.

Bey and Jay spent time solidifying a friendship over the phone first before beginning to date in 2001. 

In Jay-Z’s 2018 song “Everything Is Love,” he reminisces over the couple’s first meeting: “We played it cool at the pool of the Cancun, VMA / Confidence you exude make the fools stay away / Me, I played my room, let the fools have they say / Fate had me sittin’ next to you on the plane / And I knew straight away.”

The two married in 2008 and have an eldest daughter and a set of twins together.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on a movie set before going on two separate first dates.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds went on a double-date, but not as each other’s date. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have an enviable relationship with comical photos and anecdotes shared all over their social media accounts. But before their many public displays of affection, Lively and Reynolds met on their film “Green Lantern” in 2011, where they played love interests.

But the meeting that sparked their relationship wasn’t until over a year later. “We were such good friends for so long and we both got to know each other as friends. It didn’t click for a good year and a half,” Lively told Entertainment Weekly in 2016.

The couple went on a double date … but came with different dates. “That was the most awkward date for that respective party because we were just like fireworks,” Reynolds added to EW. 

They traveled to Boston, Massachusetts, on a train together soon after, and Reynolds tried to seal the deal, he told the “SmartLess” podcast, People reported. He described their chemistry as a fairytale, saying, “A week later I was like, ‘We should buy a house together,'” he said. “And we did.”

The couple married in 2012 and now have two daughters together. They celebrate their dating anniversary yearly by going to O Ya’s sushi restaurant in Boston.

Chrissy Teigen starred in one of John Legend’s music videos.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
The couple met while Legend was in his underwear getting ready for his ‘Stereo’ music video. Rachel Murray/Getty Images
The first time Chrissy Teigen met John Legend in 2006, he was dressed only in his underwear. Teigen was 21 at the time, and starring in Legend’s music video for his song “Stereo.”

“I walked into John’s dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear,” Teigan told Cosmopolitan in 2014. “I said, ‘You do your own ironing!?’ He said, ‘Of course I do.’ I gave him a hug.” 

After the shoot concluded, the two went back to Legend’s hotel room, where they enjoyed a gourmet dinner courtesy of In-N-Out. They then stayed in touch for years before John finally realized he couldn’t live without her.

The two married in 2013. They have a daughter and a son. In 2020, Chrissy announced she had a miscarriage with their third child. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were set up by a mutual friend.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Markle and Prince Harry pictured the day they announced their engagement in 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
We always assumed royal romances blossomed exclusively over tea time at Buckingham Palace, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first made each other’s acquaintance on a blind date

“Yes, it was definitely a set up. It was a blind date,” Markle told the BBC, adding that, as an American, she didn’t realize how strong the global interest was in the royal family until she and Prince Harry began dating.

The couple wed in May 2018 and have two children together. In 2020, Harry and Markle officially stepped away from royal life and moved to California.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson met in the early 1980s on the set of an ABC sitcom.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.
The couple met while filming a sitcom while Hanks was still in his prior marriage. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have always been “bosom buddies.” The two met in the early 1980s on the set of the ABC sitcom by the same name when Hanks was still married to his college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes. When they starred in the movie “Volunteers” together in 1985, Hanks knew Wilson was the one.

“Rita and I just looked at each other and — kaboing — that was that. I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn’t be denied,” Hanks said to GQ, per Good Housekeeping.

Hanks and Lewis divorced in 1987, and he married Wilson one year later, in 1988. The couple have two children together.

George Clooney met Amal Clooney through a mutual friend.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney.
The power couple were introduced by a mutual friend before falling in love and marrying in 2014. Getty Images
George Clooney was single and chilling at his house near Lake Como in Italy when his friend called him up.

“A mutual friend of ours said, ‘I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend?'” Clooney told David Letterman. The stranger, of course, was his future wife, the Lebanese-British barrister Amal Alamuddin.

The two exchanged emails and wrote to each other for months before Clooney invited Alamuddin to visit him on the set of the film “Monuments Men” in 2013. 

“We went for dinner,” Clooney said — and apparently they enjoyed themselves, since the pair got married in 2014. The Clooney’s now have twins together.

Jada Pinkett Smith auditioned to be Will Smith’s girlfriend on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.
The couple, who now has a very public relationship, met during a casting audition in the ’90s. Steve Granitz/Getty
Jada Pinkett met Will Smith when she auditioned for the part of his girlfriend on his hit television show, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” in 1995. At 5 foot (1.52m) 0, Pinkett was deemed “too short” for 6-foot (1.83m)-2 Will, losing the role to actress Nia Long.

However, the two became friends, and she wound up dating him in real life later the next year. 

The two married in 1997 and have two kids. They also share many personal anecdotes and relationship struggles with the public.

Denzel Washington says he proposed to Pauletta Washington three times before she accepted.
Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington.
Third time was the charm for Denzel Washington’s marriage proposal. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Denzel met his now wife on the set of a  TV movie called “Wilma” in 1977, and the two got married in 1983. According to Washington; however, he proposed to Pauletta a grand total of three times before she accepted his offer.

“You heard it here first,” Washington said on the red carpet at the LA premiere of his film, “2 Guns,” per E Online. “She turned me down, she said no. And since it was three times, that means she turned me down twice.”

The pair have four kids together.

Kristen Bell said there were “no sparks” when she first met Dax Shepard.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell had an on-again, off-again relationship before marrying in 2013. Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
In 2007, both Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard wound up in a Japanese restaurant at a birthday party for movie producer Shauna Robertson. Bell told “Today’s” Willie Geist in 2019 that the only thing she remembered about their first encounter was that Shepard was very talkative.

“There were no sparks whatsoever,” she said.

The couple met two weeks later at a Red Wings hockey game where Bell remembers flirting with Shepard. She said she received a text from him the next day.

“Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?” Bell remembers the text saying.

It turns out Bell was intrigued by Dax and immediately found him bold and funny. Shepard also remembers being intrigued yet uneasy over Bell.

“When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness […] But slowly I began to see her positive way of looking at the world. She gives people the benefit of the doubt,” he told Good Housekeeping in 2015.

After an on-again off-again relationship, Shepard proposed to Bell in 2009 and again in 2013, both waiting for same-sex marriage to be legalized in California. The pair have two daughters together.

Viola Davis said she prayed for a husband, and met Julius Tennon three weeks later.
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon.
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon. Frazer Harrison/Golden Globes
Before the inimitable Viola Davis became a household name, she was living in Los Angeles, California, and praying for a life partner.

“I was the loneliest woman in the world, and someone said, ‘You should just pray for a husband,'” she told Page Six.

She did, and three weeks later, Tennon overheard Davis talking to her friend at brunch and introduced himself, giving Davis his card, according to Huffington Post. They hit it off (Julius told Viola that she was “a very beautiful and nice woman, and it was a pleasure spending time with you,” directly after their first date). They tied the knot in June 2003 and have one daughter.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met over breakfast at a hotel.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Serena Williams, the Queen of Tennis, met her now-husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, at the Hotel Cavalieri Hilton in Rome, Italy, in May 2015. Williams was brooding by the pool — apparently, she’s not a morning person — with her crew, waiting for breakfast before her first match in the Italian Open. Ohanian sat at an adjoining table, and Williams took one look at him … and pretended there was a rat by his table in the hopes that he would sit somewhere else and leave her alone.

Williams had never heard about Reddit; Ohanian thought tennis was a snooze-fest and had never watched her play a match. Against all odds, the two overcame their differences, giving birth to their daughter followed by marrying in November 2017.

Ashton Kutcher was actually Mila Kunis’ first kiss when they both starred on “That ’70s Show.”
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.
The couple reunited after Kutcher’s divorce from Demi Moore. Ezra Shaw/GettyImages
Kutcher and Kunis met when they were casted on “That ’70s Show” in 1998; Ashton was 20 and Mila was 14. Kunis admitted that her first kiss ever was a scripted one, with Kutcher.

They remained friends after the show ended, and Kutcher went on to marry Demi Moore. Shortly after his split from her, though, Kunis and Kutcher bumped into each other at an awards show.

Kunis spotted him from behind. “I just went [gasps]. Like, I think he for the first time ever took my breath away…” she told Howard Stern, per Elle. The two hooked up later that night and married in 2015. They now have two kids.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka met on a street corner.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris told Out Magazine that he first met Burtka on a street corner in New York City, where he mistook him for a heterosexual, “James Dean–type guy in a leather jacket.” When they hung out at a mutual friend’s “American Idol” viewing party later, Harris recalls: “I couldn’t take my eyes off him.”

Burtka first — yes, first — proposed to Harris on the actual street corner where they met. Never one to be one-upped, Harris followed up with a counter-proposal of his own one year later, on Valentine’s Day. The couple got married in 2014 and have two kids.

David Bowie and Iman were introduced by Bowie’s hairdresser.
David Bowie and Iman.
Bowie was extremely excited for his first date with Iman. AP
David Bowie and Iman met at a dinner party. The year was 1990; they’d been introduced by Bowie’s hairdresser.

“My attraction to her was immediate and all-encompassing. I couldn’t sleep for the excitement of our first date,” Bowie told HELLO!. “That she would be my wife, in my head, was a done deal. I’d never gone after anything in my life with such passion in all my life. I just knew she was the one.”

The two married in 1992. After suffering from liver cancer for 18 months, David Bowie passed away in January 2016.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky innately knew they belonged together from the very start.
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky married each other within a year of meeting. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky sped through the early stages of their relationship.

“There was no light-bulb moment. From the first time we met, we just made sense,” Hemsworth told Elle in a printed 2010 interview

The couple were introduced by a talent agent in early 2010 and hit it off right away. They made their red carpet debut in October 2010 and then married impromptuly while on vacation in December 2010.

“There probably should have been some planning but it all worked out. Honestly, we had both our families on holiday at the same time, just randomly, and we said this is a good opportunity with everyone together so we just did it,” Hemsworth told “Good Morning Britain” in 2016 of the couple’s Indonesian vacation-turned-wedding, as per Us Magazine.

The actress also spoke of their initial meeting when Patkay was already well into her career as an actress and Chris was just starting.

“I was happy to take a break and just be a mum […] We met in a great place for both of us. I was totally confident within myself,” she told the Daily Telegraph’s Stellar Magazine.

The couple did go on to start a family, having three children including a set of twins.

Years after meeting in church, Steph and Ayesha Curry went on their first date at Madame Tussauds.
Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry.
Ayesha Curry thought Steph Curry wasn’t the boy for her when they met as tweens. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ayesha Curry moved to the US from Canada when she was 14 years old. In 2020, she told People that she met Steph Curry soon after in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“He was the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with, so I made a generalization that maybe he wasn’t for me,” she said. She added that she also made assumptions about him based on him being an athlete.

Then years later, they reconnected and she admitted, “He was so funny and silly – the absolute opposite of what I thought he was going to be.”

She told Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2019 that for their first date she picked Curry up in her ’98 Astro Van. She remembers that the basketball player was wearing shorts to their Madame Tussauds wax museum date and that they drank chai lattes on Hollywood Boulevard in California.

They married in 2011 and now have two children together.

 

About the Author
Lia Ryerson,Frank Olito,Victoria Montalti