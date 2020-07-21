The adorable love stories behind how 25 of your favourite celebrity couples met

Getty Images John and Chrissy ate In-N-Out on their first ‘date.’

Some of your favourite celebrity couples met in adorable ways.

There are some celebrity couples who have romantic stories like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s blind date and Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s meet-cute on a street corner.

However, other celebrities – like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade or Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian – do not describe their meetings as love at first sight.

Dating is hard. While most of us are charged with acclimating to modern dating rituals in the hopes of meeting the one, there’s solace in the knowledge that celebrity couples have to put in significant work to find their better halves, too.

From Michelle and Barack Obama‘s lawful beginnings to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s first blind date, read below to learn the origin stories behind some of the world’s favourite famous pairs.

When John Krasinski and Emily Blunt met, Krasinski ditched a dinner with Justin Theroux to hang out with his future wife.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Myers,” Emily Blunt said the story of how she and “The Office” star John Krasinski met is kind of “lame.”

“I was in a restaurant; he was in the restaurant,” she said. “I was sitting with a mutual friend – this is our romantic comedy. This is it – write it! My friend goes, ‘Oh my God, there’s my friend John.’ And that was it! It’s cinema gold. He was actually sitting with our friend Justin Theroux. He abandoned Justin and came over to talk to us. He did not eat, he just stood there and made me laugh.”

The pair married in 2010 and now have two children together.

Victoria Beckham says meeting her husband, David, for the first time was “love at first sight.”

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images David and Victoria Beckham.

In 1997, Victoria was known as Posh Spice and a worldwide superstar, while David has started his all-star soccer career. At the time, they met in the Manchester United players’ lounge and instantly hit it off.

“Yes, love-at-first-sight does exist,” Victoria told British Vogue in 2016. “It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.”

The two tied the knot in 1999 and have four children together.

Likewise, Gisele Bündchen said it was love at first sight when she met her future hubby, Tom Brady.

Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady.

When Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady first met, Brady was already in a relationship, but the two were inseparable from the start.

“I knew right way – the first time I saw him,” she told Vanity Fair. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’ We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

The supermodel and quarterback wed in 2009 and have two children together.

When Gabrielle Union first met Dwyane Wade, she was not impressed with him.

Rich Fury/Getty Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

In February 2007, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade met at a sponsored Super Bowl Party, but sparks didn’t fly immediately. She said that his “résumé” at the time was less than appealing.

“Athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me,” the actress told Glamour. “None of that screamed, ‘Let’s have a lasting relationship.’ Then, after I had a heart-crushing breakup with yet another immature jerk, I thought, it can’t be any worse if I date a foetus. Let’s just see what happens.”

The pair tied the knot in 2014 and have one child together.

Prince William and Kate Middleton went to college together, but that’s not where they met.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate and William.

Kate and William both enrolled at St. Andrews University in 2001 – and lived in the same residence hall – but according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, the two met before college.

“This was really fascinating for me,” Nicholl told Katie Couric in 2013. “I was speaking to some of her friends at Marlborough School, which was where she went before St. Andrews, and they said, ‘Uh uh, she didn’t meet him at St. Andrews. She met him before she got there … through some of her friends. They knew Prince William and Prince Harry.’ So there was an early meeting, and that for me changed everything.”

Prince William and Kate married in April 2011 and now have three children.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z don’t really agree on when they first met.

Elsa/Getty Images Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

While the actual date of Beyoncés first fateful meeting with Jay-Z is in dispute – she claims they met when she was 18, in 1999/2000, while he said he met her in a 2007 interview – we can safely allege that they hit it off somewhere between 1997 and 2000.

Bey and Jay spent years solidifying a friendship over the phone before beginning to date in 2001.

The two married in 2008 and have three children together.

Michelle Obama was Barack’s mentor at a law firm.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Michelle and Barack Obama.

The former first lady met the former president when the two were working at a law firm together. Michelle Robinson, then 25, was assigned to be then-28-year-old Barack Obama’s mentor.

“Because I went to Harvard and he went to Harvard, and the firm thought, ‘Oh, we’ll hook these two people up,'” Michelle told ABC News.

When Michelle brought Obama home to meet the Robinsons, they initially thought that even though he was “not a bad-looking guy,” he didn’t stand a chance.

“She’ll eat him alive,” Michelle’s father, Fraser Robinson, guessed.

The two married in 1992 and have two daughters.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West met on the set of a music video in 2003.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Kim Kardashian West and Kanye Wes.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were both bonafide media moguls in their own rights before joining empires, but when Kim first met Kanye on the set of a music video in 2003, he had no clue who she was.

“He was asking his friends: ‘Who is this Kim Kardajan?’ He didn’t know what my name was,” Kim said. However, he was smitten with her from the start. “I just knew I wanted her to be my girl for a long time,” he told Ryan Seacrest in 2013.

After Kim and Kris Humphries’ marriage ended, Kanye flew Kim out to see his fashion show, and quickly realised he was in love with the Kardajan girl after all.

They married in May 2014 and have four children.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were set up by a mutual friend.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle and her Prince Harry.

We always assumed royal romances blossomed exclusively over tea time at the Buckingham Palace, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first made each others’ acquaintance on a blind date.

“Yes, it was definitely a set up. It was a blind date,” Meghan told the BBC, adding that, as an American, she didn’t realise how strong the global interest was in the royal family until she and Prince Harry began dating.

The couple wed in in May 2018 and have one child together.

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham met at a charity event in 1986.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham.

Oprah and Stedman met at a charity event in Chicago, Illinois, in 1986 – the same year “The Oprah Winfrey Show” premiered.

At first, Oprah wasn’t sure that Stedman was the right partner for her. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo. But you want someone who’ll help you catch the bus,” she told People in 1992 – however, the two have been partners for more than 30 years now.

Chrissy Teigen starred in one of John Legend’s music videos.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images It wasn’t love at first sight.

The first time Chrissy Teigen met John Legend in 2006, he was dressed only in his underwear. Chrissy was 21 at the time, and starring in John’s music video for his song “Stereo.”

“I walked into John’s dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear,” Chrissy told Cosmo in 2014. “I said, ‘You do your own ironing!?’ He said, ‘Of course I do.’ I gave him a hug.”

After the shoot concluded, the two went back to John’s hotel room, where they enjoyed a gourmet dinner courtesy of In-N-Out. They then stayed in touch for years before John finally came to and realised he couldn’t live without her.

The two married in 2013. They have a daughter and a son.

Portia de Rossi wasn’t out yet when she first met Ellen DeGeneres.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres.

Portia first met Ellen when she was still closeted, and starring on “Ally McBeal.” So despite feeling chemistry with her, she didn’t pursue anything.

When Portia ran into Ellen again in 2004, Ellen reportedly took her breath away. “That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and [experienced] all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry,” Portia told the Advocate. “My knees were weak. It was amazing.”

The two married in August 2008.

George Clooney met Amal Clooney through a mutual friend.

Getty Images Amal and Geroge Clooney.

George Clooney was single and chilling at his house near Lake Como when his friend called him up.

“A mutual friend of ours said, ‘I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend?'” George told David Letterman. The stranger, of course, was his future wife, the Lebanese-British barrister Amal Alamuddin.

The two exchanged emails and wrote to each other for months before George invited Amal to visit him on the set of the film “Monuments Men” in 2013.

“We went for dinner,” George said – and apparently they enjoyed themselves, since the pair got married in 2014. They now have twins.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid disagree on where they first met.

Getty Images/Dominique Charriau Gigi and Zayn.

Zayn Malik claims to have approached Gigi Hadid at a Victoria’s Secret after-party in November 2015 after he ended his engagement with musician Perri Edwards; she says they met at a friend’s birthday party years before that.

Regardless, a week after the two (re)connected at the Victoria’s Secret event, they went on their first date at restaurant Gemma in New York City’s Bowery Hotel, and have been together since.

Gigi and Malik are expecting their first child together.

Jada Pinkett Smith auditioned to be Will Smith’s girlfriend on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Steve Granitz / Getty Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.

Jada Pinkett met Will Smith when she auditioned for the part of his girlfriend on his hit television show, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” in 1995. At 5’0″, Jada was deemed “too short” for 6’2″ Will, losing the role to actress Nia Long.

However, the two became friends, and she wound up dating him in real life later the next year.

The two married in 1997 and have two kids.

Denzel Washington says he proposed to Pauletta Washington three times before she accepted.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Denzel and Pauletta Washington.

Pauletta met Denzel met on the set of a television film called “Wilma” in 1977, and the two got married in 1983. According to Denzel, however, he proposed to Pauletta a grand total of three times before she accepted his offer.

“You heard it here first,” Denzel said on the red carpet at the LA premiere of his film, “2 Guns,” per E Online. “She turned me down, she said no. And since it was three times, that means she turned me down twice.”

They have four kids together.

Viola Davis said she prayed for a husband, and met Julius Tennon three weeks later.

Frazer Harrison/Golden Globes Viola Davis and Julius Tennon.

Before the inimitable Viola Davis became a household name, she was living in Los Angeles and praying for a life partner.

“I was the loneliest woman in the world, and someone said, ‘You should just pray for a husband,'” she told Page Six. She did, and three weeks later, Julius overheard Viola talking to her friend at brunch and introduced himself, giving Viola his card. They hit it off (Julius told Viola that she was “a very beautiful and nice woman, and it was a pleasure spending time with you” directly after their first date) and tied the knot in June 2003 and have one daughter.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met over breakfast at a hotel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams, the Queen of Tennis, met her now-husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, at the Hotel Cavalieri Hilton in Rome, Italy, in May 2015. Serena was brooding by the pool – apparently, she’s not a morning person – with her crew, waiting for breakfast before her first match in the Italian Open. Alexis sat at an adjoining table, and Serena took one look at him … and pretended there was a rat by his table in the hopes that he would sit somewhere else and leave her alone.

Serena had never heard about Reddit; Alexis thought tennis was a snooze-fest and had never watched her play a match. Against all odds, the two overcame their differences and married in November 2017, after Serena gave birth to their daughter.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson met in the early 1980s on the set of an ABC sitcom.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have always been “bosom buddies.”The two met in the early 1980s on the set of the ABC sitcom by the same name when Tom was still married to his college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes. When they starred in the movie “Volunteers” together in 1985, Tom knew Rita was the one.

“Rita and I just looked at each other and – kaboing – that was that. I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn’t be denied,” Tom said to GQ, per Good Housekeeping.

Tom and Samantha divorced in 1987, and he married Rita one year later, in 1988.

Ashton Kutcher was actually Mila Kunis’ first kiss when they both starred on “That ’70s Show.”

Ezra Shaw/GettyImages Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Ashton and Mila met when they were cast on “That ’70s Show” in 1998; Ashton was 20 and Mila was 14. Mila admitted that her first kiss ever was a scripted one, with Ashton.

They remained friends after the show ended, and Ashton went on to marry Demi Moore. Shortly after his split from her, though, Mila and Ashton bumped into each other at an awards show.

Mila spotted Ashton from behind. “I just went [gasps]. Like, I think he for the first time ever took my breath away…” she told Howard Stern, per Elle. The two hooked up later that night and married in 2015. They now have two kids.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka met on a street corner.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

Neil Patrick Harris told Out Magazine that he first met David on a street corner in New York City, where he mistook him for a heterosexual “James Dean-type guy in a leather jacket.” When they hung out at a mutual friend’s “American Idol” viewing party later, Neil recalls: “I couldn’t take my eyes off him.”

David first – yes, first – proposed to Neil on the actual street corner where they met. Never one to be one-upped, Neil followed up with a counter-proposal of his own one year later, on Valentine’s Day. The couple got married in 2014 and have two kids.

Erwin Bach was an executive on Tina Turner’s record label.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Erwin Bach and Tina Turner.

Tina met her future husband, Erwin, in 1985, at an EMI record label party shortly after she rose to prominence. He was an executive on her record label.

Tina and Erwin tied the knot in a quiet civil ceremony in 2013 – after 27 years of dating.

David Bowie and Iman were introduced by Bowie’s hairdresser.

AP David Bowie and Iman.

David Bowie and Iman met at a dinner party. The year was 1990; they’d been introduced by Bowie’s hairdresser.

“My attraction to her was immediate and all-encompassing. I couldn’t sleep for the excitement of our first date,” Bowie told HELLO!. “That she would be my wife, in my head, was a done deal. I’d never gone after anything in my life with such passion in all my life. I just knew she was the one.”

The two married in 1992; after suffering from liver cancer for 18 months, David Bowie passed in January 2016.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus met Brad Hall when she auditioned for a play he was producing.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall.

During an interview on “The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed that she met her husband when she auditioned for a play he was producing. They were both students at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

“There were a couple of moments, some of which I will not share, but I would say that I knew almost immediately. It’s really the truth,” she said.

The college sweethearts married in 1987 and have two kids.

Jon Stewart and Tracey McShane had a blind date at a Mexican restaurant.

Getty Images Jon Stewart and Tracey McShane.

Former host of “The Daily Show” and comedian Jon Stewart met Tracey McShane for the first time when their mutual friend set them up on a blind date at a Mexican restaurant. The Huffington Post claims that Tracey – who was just so over the dating scene at the time – almost didn’t show.

However, the two married in November 2000 and have two children together.

