How Hollywood stars are vowing to change to support Black Lives Matter

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Vanessa Morgan and Gigi Hadid are two stars committed to making changes in support of Black Lives Matter.

Celebrities have been vocal about their support of the Black Lives Matter movement, particularly following the death of George Floyd and many others.

Stars like “Riverdale” actress Vanessa Morgan vowed to support black designers and said that she’ll “no longer take roles that don’t properly represent us.”

Costar Lili Reinhart has been using her large social media following to have candid conversations via livestream with members of the black community.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues, celebrities are actively working to make a difference.

Some stars have donated money to various foundations while others have participated in nationwide protests against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd and many others.

Actors like Kerry Washington have also been encouraging fans to support black-owned businesses, in addition to signing petitions, registering to vote, and educating themselves on systemic racism through books, articles, and documentaries.

Keep reading to learn more about how stars are vowing to change their actions in support of Black Lives Matter.

“Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan vowed to support black designers and “no longer take roles that don’t properly represent us.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Vanessa Morgan in June 2018.

Morgan joined the CW show during season two as Toni Topaz and was upped as a series regular the following season. Toni was also the show’s first bisexual character and Morgan has previously spoken about playing a character who is bisexual and biracial.

Fans have yet to learn more about Toni outside of her relationship with Cheryl Blossom and the minor story lines that she’s part of, but “Riverdale” writer Ted Sullivan said the fifth season will have a “heavy” Toni episode.

In late May, the actress spoke out in regards to representation in the media.

“Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous, or angry scary people,” she said. “Tired of us also being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show.”

Morgan went on to say that she’s “the only black series regular but also paid the least” and said she was “used as the token biracial bisexual.” Her comments were met with support from costars Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Ashleigh Murray (Josie McCoy), and Asha Bromfield (Melody Valentine), who slammed the show’s treatment of the Pussycats.

In June, Morgan said that she’ll be supporting black designers going forward.

“From now on any red carpet or event I will be wearing and supporting Black designers,” she wrote. “Any aspiring Black designers hit me up. I got you. I see you.”

She also made it clear that she’ll be more selective about the roles she takes and will “fight” for her black fans.

“We aren’t your token black non-dimensional characters,” Morgan said. “This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU.”

Gigi Hadid is working to spotlight the art of black creatives in the upcoming second edition of the Gigi Journal for V magazine.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Gigi Hadid in October 2019.

The model explained that she started production for the photo journal months ago and the vision for it changed once people became quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hadid went on to say that she’d like the book, which is scheduled for release soon, to be reflective of George Floyd’s murder and nationwide police brutality. It will also feature a section dedicated “to amazing Black-American writers and activists to express themselves however they deem fit.”

“Although I know that the contributors we had already chosen are from all over the world and are of different races, it is important to me, and a responsibility of mine and V magazine, with this platform and privilege, that we make sure we are amplifying Black-American voices, sharing what they want to,” she said.

Hadid continued: “It would be wrong for this to go on print without the presence of work highlighting the issue of systemic racism and the fact that this current uprising came to its pinnacle when it did.”

She also asked Black-American creatives to submit their work for consideration for the journal and the magazine’s inline exhibit.

In addition, Hadid askedTwitter users to share information about Black-owned businesses that people can support.

Stylist Law Roach is creating a fund using his own money to assist black-owned businesses that have recently been affected.

Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Law Roach in September 2018.

“If you are a black business that is destroyed and you are not insured I’m starting a fund with 25k of my own money to help rebuild,” Roach, who’s celebrity clients include Zendaya and Mary J. Blige, wrote on Instagram.

Roach also said that he’s “asking my friends in fashion to donate as well.”

Lili Reinhart has been using her social media following to amplify voices from the black community on Instagram.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Lili Reinhart in January 2020.

The “Riverdale” star, who has more than 20 million followers on Instagram, said that she wanted to reach out to “activists” to talk about current issues.

“I want to open up my Instagram to any influencer from the black community who wants to say a few words or share their thoughts – I will do an Instagram live with them and they can have my platform to speak about this issue. Any requests? Who should I reach out to?” she wrote.

The actress started by doing a livestream with former NFL player Emmanuel Acho that lasted for more than 35 minutes, discussing the “lack of exposure and education,” how to talk about race, and more topics.

Director and producer J.J. Abrams said he’ll “always be begging to work” with John Boyega, who gave an impassioned speech at a protest in the UK.

Dave Safley/AdMedia/MediaPunch /IPX J.J. Abrams in February 2020.

At the Black Lives Matter protest, the “Star Wars” actor said: “I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f— that.”

Videos captured and shared by other protestors went viral and caught the attention of Hollywood directors who promised to continue supporting Boyega’s career.

“You KNOW that as long as I’m allowed to keep working, I’ll always be begging to work with you,” Abrams, who’s directed “Star Wars” films led by Boyega, wrote. “Deep respect and love, my friend.”

“Get Out” director Jordan Peele, “Baby Driver” director Edgar Wright, “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker, and writer/producer Emily V. Gordon also voiced their support of the actor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.