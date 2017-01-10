The fascinating way cats see the world is nothing like what you might expect

Artist Nickolay Lamm created a series of simulations depicting how cats see differently from humans. Using consultation from the All Eye Animal Clinic, The Animal Eye Institute, and Penn Vet, he demonstrated that while cats have much better vision at night, they have difficulty seeing as many colours as we do as well as seeing things over 20 feet away.

