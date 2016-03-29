Here's what it takes to make an intricately carved candle

Carved candles are made from different colours of wax, layered over each other. But making sure the wax layers don’t crack or blend into each other requires making sure that the wax is at the perfect temperature for each step of layers. The result turns out to be a combination of racing and art.

Thanks to our friends at Science Channel for sharing this footage with us. “How It’s Made” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Story by Jacob Shamsian, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

