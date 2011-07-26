How Can You Even visualise What The U.S. National Debt Would Look Like, Stacked In $100 Bills?

Photo: wtfnoway.com

“A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.”You probably know that famous (and almost certainly fabricated) quote by the late Senate Minority Leader Everett Dirksen (R-IL), and you can probably empathise with the underlying sentiment: it is extremely hard to imagine large quantities of cash as cash.Yes, one million dollars is a thousand thousand dollars, and a billion is a thousand million, but what does that even mean?



Fortunately, a website appropriately enough called “wtfnoway.com” has done the hard work for us. They used computer-generated imagery to visualise how large amounts of money—$1 million, $1 billion, $114.5 trillion (the amount of unfunded U.S. liabilities)—would stack up next to a human being, a truck, a football field, and the skyscrapers of Manhattan.

Pretty soon you’re talking real money.

Click here to visualise the U.S. debt stacked in $100 bills >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.