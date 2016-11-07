The 3 narrow paths to a Donald Trump victory

Suddenly, more effort required. Picture: Getty Images

Republican nominee Donald Trump, having significantly tightened the race for president in the last two weeks, enters Election Day on Tuesday with three realistic paths to the presidency.

After nearly 18 months of campaigning, attempts to expand the typical Republican electoral map, and battles to hang on to traditional Republican strongholds, Trump heads into Tuesday with little room for error.

But his swing upward over the past few weeks, combined with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s struggles amid a brutal barrage of bad news, has given Trump an opening.

That might have all changed this morning after FBI director James Comey informed Congress that a review of new emails found in relation to the bureau’s investigation cleared Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. Almost instantly, Clinton’s odds tightened and markets rallied on the news.

Trump’s path relies on a combination of swinging industrial Midwest swing states red and holding on to states that have leaned Republican in recent elections.

His chances remain slim: the data-journalism site FiveThirtyEight provides Trump with about a 35% chance of winning. That’s on the higher end of the scale — Princeton University professor and data-scientist Sam Wang, for instance, gives him about a 1% chance.

Here’s a look at Trump’s three most plausible paths (maps via 270toWin.com).

1. Hold on to states won by 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney and cobble together wins in Nevada, Florida, North Carolina, Iowa, Ohio, New Hampshire, and Maine's 2nd congressional district. It's his most realistic path, but provides little room for error. 270toWin Where he stands on those states, according to the RealClearPolitics average: Nevada: Up 2 points

Ohio: Up 3.3 points

Iowa: Up 1.5 points

Florida: Down 1.3 points

New Hampshire: Up 1.6 points

North Carolina: Up 0.8 points

Maine: Up 0.5 points 2. Win Pennsylvania, where a treasure trove of 20 electoral votes would open up the map for Trump. He trails in Pennsylvania polls by an average of 2.5 points. 270toWin 3. A stunner in a blue state. 270toWin The Trump campaign has spent the final week of the campaign preaching how more firmly blue states that swung for Obama are in play. Trump has campaigned or plans to in the campaign's final days in New Mexico, Nevada, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan. He would need to cobble together 16 electoral votes from some mix of these states, assuming he's able to hold on to states like Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio, as well as 2012 red states. Here's where he stands in those states, according to RealClearPolitics Michigan: Down 4 points

Nevada: Up 2 points

Iowa: Up 1.5 points

Minnesota: Down 6 points

Wisconsin: Down 5.5 points

New Mexico: Down 4 points

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.