There's a way to watch 'Game of Thrones' 3 minutes sooner than everyone else

“Game of Thrones” is now like a live sporting event — people sit down with their friends and family and watch the game unfold in Westeros. The next day, it’s hard not to be spoiled and see the score.

But as we move away from cable and towards streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, HBO Now and HBO Go customers may have a leg up on their cable-watching friends — they can start streaming the episode exactly at 8:57 p.m. EST.

Not only is that three minutes sooner than “Game of Thrones” starts on live TV, but because viewers are streaming the episode instead of watching it in real-time, they can skip past the (long) opening credits or the “previously on ‘Game of Thrones'” scenes.

All things considered, you could conceivably finish the episode as much as five minutes before your friends on cable.

I’m not the first to notice this “hack.”

It dropped at 8:57 on HBO now

— keats (@_keator) April 25, 2016

Also I’m realising I’m like 2 minutes ahead of everyone. Shouts to HBOgo throwing the episode up at 8:57.

— Perd Hapley (@Paul_Arda) June 15, 2015

HBOGo had the episode live at 8:57. This shit is fire b.

— Vs The Nerd World (@VsTheNerdWorld) April 25, 2016

Fans can sign in with HBO Go or HBO Now through the apps in their smart TVs or through HBO’s websites. HBO Go is a streaming service for people who already pay their TV company for HBO, while HBO Now is the $14.99 a month streaming service for those without cable.

So if you really need your “Game of Thrones” fix faster, HBO Now or HBO Go are where it’s at.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.