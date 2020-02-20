How to send someone Google Play credit or books as gifts in the Google Play Store

Shutterstock You can send someone Google Play credit by either purchasing an e-gift card or a physical gift card from participating retailers.

You can send someone Google Play credit by buying them a physical gift card or an ecard from an online retailer, like Amazon.

Google Play credits can be used to purchase anything from movies to games and books.

You can also gift digital books directly in the Google Play Store.

When you give the gift of Google Play credit, you give your friend, family member, or colleague the ability to choose from among an almost immeasurable library of music, movies, games, and more.

You can purchase Google Play Store gift cards from many major retailers, or online from retailers like Amazon and GameStop. You can also choose to gift specific books from the Google Play Store right to someone’s email.

How to send Google Play credit



Many major retailers, like Target and Walmart, sell Google Play Store gift cards that you can gift to someone to use as Google credit in the Google Play Store. You can use Google’s website to find a location near you that sells Google Play Store gift cards.

You can also purchase e-gift cards online, and the gift card will arrive in the person’s email almost immediately, depending on the retailer you choose.

However, if you’d like to send a specific book in the Google Play Store to someone instead, here’s how to do it.

How to send a book in the Google Play Store



1. Open the Google Play Store app and tap “Books” on your Android device.

2. Find the book you wish to send and tap it.

3. Tap the three dots and then the Gift icon.

Steven John/Business Insider Tap ‘Gift.’

4. Enter their email address, your name, and your message, then tap “NEXT” and follow the prompts.

Steven John/Business Insider Should the recipient for some reason reject the gifted book, you will get the option to send it to someone else.

The person should receive the gift immediately in their email, and you should receive an email as well saying it was delivered.

