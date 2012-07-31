How You Can Train Yourself To Be A Morning Person

Photo: Flickr/Carolyn Coles

Think Christmas morning: when there’s something we’re excited about, it’s easy to get out of bed early.Via What the Most Successful People Do Before Breakfast: A Short Guide to Making Over Your Mornings–and Life:



Shawn Achor, author of The Happiness Advantage and a self-proclaimed night owl, trained himself to become a morning person by creating rituals that make him excited to get out of bed. He starts the day by writing down things he’s thankful for. “The reason we stay in bed in the morning is because our brains get fatigued by thinking about all the things we have to do that day. We’re thinking about tasks rather than things that are making us happy,” he says. But the reverse of that is also true. “If you’re thinking about things you’re looking forward to, that makes it easy to get out of bed. What your brain focuses on becomes your reality.”

Overall, night owls are smarter. And male night owls do better with the ladies.

But morning people are more proactive and happier.

Join 25K+ subscribers. Get a free daily update via email here.

Related posts:

What’s the secret to amazing naps?

Is making your bed unhealthy?

How little sleep can you get away with?

Permalink

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.