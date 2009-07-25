How California Got So Screwed Up (VIDEO)

Once again, evidence that California’s problem is too much democracy. All those referendums and ballot initiatives and politicians listening to their constituents… it’s no wonder they can never get anything done.



Example: listen to this citizen (no doubt a fine and civic-minded representative of her state) tell a Santa Cruz City Council meeting how the California economy can be saved using free agriculture and silkworms. Yes, silkworms. (found via TickerForums)



Genius Plan to Fix California Economy – Watch more Funny Videos

