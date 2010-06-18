How California, New York, And Illinois Could Make The US Political System Look Worse Than The EU

Evidently the situation in Illinois has gotten so bad that it’s now going to resort to a California-like IOU system, except even worse. There will be no physical IOUs, just acknowledgment of unpaid claims to non-profit organisations to which it owes money.



Felix Salmon writes:

The problem with states like Illinois, California, and New York is not the willingness of the executive branch to remain current on its debts; rather, it’s the ability of the legislative branch to make the kind of tough fiscal decisions which are politically dangerous. The more dysfunctional the state legislature — and all three of them are pretty no gruesome in that regard — the more likely it is that the state treasury will find itself in a position of simply not being able to meet its contractual obligations as they come due.

This definitely rings true, and it actually cements the analogy between our most precarious states at the worst of Europe’s periphery. Ultimately, a key reason that investors are more freaked out by Greece, Spain, and Italy, than, say, Ireland, is confidence in the political system to function properly.

So what’s the endgame here? Salmon agrees with Greg Ip that the Feds will surely blink and prevent an actual default on bonds.

We wouldn’t be so sure. There’s no doubt that if Obama were king (please, don’t waste our time in the comments regarding that one) and had unlimited authority, then he’d blink and make sure that no state defaulted.

But we’re not convinced that in the end, it will prove easy to get a bailout of three deep-blue states through this Congress in this political climate. It seems safe to say that no GOPer outside of those three would vote for it, and many Democrats would find that politically toxic as well.

In such a scenario, we might wonder whether our vaunted political unity is so much more robust than the EU’s. For better or worse, the heads of the EU were able to meet over a weekend and hammer out a package. Could we do that here?

