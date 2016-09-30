Surprising ways that caffeine affects your body and brain

Coffee, tea, and cola are just three substances many of us look to for our daily caffeine fix. But what exactly is happening to our brain and body when we take in this colorless, odourless, tasteless drug?

From our bloodstream to our brain, caffeine affects multiple areas of our body in different ways that ultimately leads to more than just a boost in wake-fullness: Caffeine can also improve our mood, enhance focus, and reduce appetite.

Here’s a graphic that shows what caffeine is doing in our bodies hours after consumption.

Kevin Loria also contributed to this article.

