How businesses can thrive through the chaos of 2020 according to Jim Collins, the author who wrote a book on uncertainty

Ahead of his virtual event on July 22, we thought it would be worth revisiting best-selling author Jim Collins’ thoughts on the underlying traits that he believes can help any business thrive amid chaos — a particularly apt topic given the shambles that is 2020.

Collins has quite literally written the book on the topic — numerous times. In 2001, he released ‘Good to Great’. 10 years later, after screening 20,400 companies, he released ‘Great By Choice’. It answers the increasingly prevalent question, “Why do some companies thrive in uncertainty while others don’t?”

While there was no way for Collins to preempt that his previous work would be painfully relevant in today’s current climate, the US researcher says the key concepts in ‘Good to Great’ remain as relevant in 2020 as they did in 2001.

As businesses across the globe scramble to adjust their business models in an attempt to soften the financial blow of the pandemic (with varying degrees of success), a few characteristics of resilient companies Collins has highlighted throughout his career may serve as inspiration for small and large businesses looking to make it to the other side of 2020.

Level 5 Leadership

Collins believes there are four factors that make a Level 5 leader:

Excellent team members and managers

Single-mindedly ambitious on behalf of the company

Personally modest yet fanatically driven toward results; they share credit for their company’s achievements, downplaying their own role, but are quick to take responsibility for shortcomings

Want their company to continue performing even after they leave

Particularly now, it’s crucial that a business has a leader who is willing to uphold their responsibilities by ensuring the company stays afloat during the pandemic and subsequent recession, as well as building a foundation that allows for the company to excel post-pandemic.

If you’re willing to jump ship as soon as things start to get rocky, there’s a problem.

First Who, Then What

There’s nothing in the unofficial leader rulebook that suggests you can’t mix things up. Given the unpredictability of 2020, everyone has to be prepared to shuffle around roles and responsibilities to best tackle the curveballs.

As Collins suggests, it’s all about finding the right people and trying them out in different positions. There are few precedents set in handling this particular chaos, so businesses shouldn’t be afraid to try different tactics until they find one that suits their goals.

Technology Accelerators

Technology has become the beacon of light during the pandemic, as more businesses begin to invest in technological advances in an effort to streamline their processes and maintain productivity as thousands of Aussie workers continue to work remotely.

While Collins asserted in ‘Good to Great’ that technology can be used to accelerate growth, in this instance, it’s also being used to simply stay in step with competitors.

Confronting The Brutal Facts

Perhaps the most pertinent of characteristics is the Stockdale Paradox: the ability to confront the brutal truth of a situation without losing hope.

There’s absolutely no reward for voluntarily keeping your head firmly planted in the sand, not to mention it’s perhaps the easiest way to go belly-up, fast.

As Collins puts it, “You must never confuse faith that you will prevail in the end — which you can never afford to lose — with the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.”

To really thrive during the chaos of 2020, first leaders have to address the unique predicament their business finds itself in, in order to start working on possible solutions.

Of course, that's merely scraping the barrel, but there will be ample time to pick Collins' brain during his upcoming virtual event on July 22.

