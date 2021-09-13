VIDEO: How to market your brand or small business with student athletes

This summer, the NCAA opened up a new market of influencers and entrepreneurs by instating an interim policy allowing college athletes to earn money off of their image and likeness. These students are the next round of power players in their generation with the ability to sign onto sponsorships, brand campaigns, and ambassador programs.

In this webinar, experts will explain how businesses of any size can maneuver this new market. We’ll talk about how to navigate individual college guidelines and state laws, the legal parameters of drafting contracts for student athletes, what incentives these burgeoning influencers will request to sweeten their deals, and what these partnerships could do for small businesses.

Meet our panelists:

Tim Nevius , NCAA investigator and founder of Nevius Legal

, NCAA investigator and founder of Nevius Legal Jon Chanti , executive vice president of influencer marketing agency Viral Nation

, executive vice president of influencer marketing agency Viral Nation Megan Skaggs, gymnast and graduate student at the University of Florida

Topics covered:

At 1:11 we talk about the latest developments of the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness policy and how it affects students, colleges, and businesses.

At 10:00 we cover some legal considerations businesses should keep in mind when working with student athletes, as well as what further developments we can expect.

At 13:48 panelists explain how businesses can get student athletes to represent their brands, what student athletes look for in brands, and how to form contracts.

At 32:25 we cover more tips for forming partnerships with student athletes.

And at 47:53 we go into a Q&A to respond to viewers’ questions for our panelists.