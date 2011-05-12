How Business Insider Got Me Invited To The White House

Article One Partners, an online resource for checking the validity of patents, won Business Insider’s Startup 2009 competition.



This past year, founder Cheryl Milone was invited to The White House. Without us even egging her on, she says a lot of the reason she was invited was because of our Startup 2009 competition:

“The CEO Forum was an invitation from The White House to assist the government with customer service,” Milone says. “They invited (as they described) the top 50 CEOs in the country.

“I spent the day with Steve Ballmer of Microsoft, the head of Southwest Airlines, and the heads of Craigslist, Angie’s List, and Groupon. It was a fantastic opportunity to marry historical success with innovation.

“I believe Startup 2009 had a lot to do with [my invitation] in terms of the credibility and recognition my company received at its very [early] stage.”

