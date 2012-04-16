How Burger King Went From McDonald's Greatest Rival To Total Train Wreck

In March 2011, Burger King issued a statement that it had parted ways with Crispin Porter + Bogusky after seven years.

Alex Bogusky, no longer with the agency, saw it differently:

'When you work in the industry and head up an agency, you tend to have to shut up and take it. Just release some nice quote about 'creative differences' and how you wish your former client all the best. Now, not so much. We fired Miller and it was a decision I'll always be proud of for lots of reasons beyond the work. And my guess is that CPB decided it was time to part with BK. It might have been a mutual decision in the end but my hunch is that they had too much creative integrity to do the kind of work the new BK team was asking for. And I'm proud of them if that's what went down.'

CP+B may (or may not) have resigned one of its biggest accounts, but in early 2012 it was rewarded with the Arby's account by Russ Klein, without a review.