Bubble gum starts out with gum base, then flavourings and sweeteners are added. When it’s all mixed up, it looks like a giant pink monster. The way it’s streamlined into small pieces of wrapped gum is surprisingly elaborate.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin.

