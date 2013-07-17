Bryan Cranston Vividly Details How He Would Have Murdered His Real-Life Ex-Girlfriend

Bryan Cranston gave a creepy new interview to GQ about how he would murder his stalker ex-girlfriend.

Bryan Cranston may play a sinister meth lord in “Breaking Bad,” but it turns out the actor has a dark side as well.



In a new interview with GQ magazine, Cranston reveals “I had one girlfriend I wanted to kill.”

According to GQ:

It was a woman he dated after his short-lived first marriage. She was a drug addict, terribly unstable, and she followed Cranston to New York when he left L.A. to work on the soap opera Loving. She stalked him, leaving messages on his answering machine: “I’m gonna kill you. I’m gonna cut your balls off. I’m gonna have your dick sawed off.” Finally, one day, the woman showed up at Cranston’s Upper West Side apartment, banging on the door.

Cranston recalls, “And I envisioned myself killing her. It was so clear. My apartment had a brick wall on one side, and I envisioned opening the door, grabbing her by the hair, dragging her inside, and shoving her head into that brick wall until brain matter was dripping down the sides of it. Then I shuddered and realised how clearly I saw that happening. And I called the police because I was so afraid. I was temporarily insane—capable of doing tremendous damage to her and to myself.”

As part of its August cover profile, the magazine asks Cranston whether he believes in evil. The actor replied, “Yeah. I think it’s right next to good, inside every person.” Read the full GQ piece here and watch the behind-the-scenes video from the cover shoot below:

