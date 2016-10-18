How bread is eaten in 27 countries around the world

Bread has been a staple food around the world for centuries.

But the soft sandwich bread that’s common in Australia isn’t what’s served in many other countries.

The infographic below, created by Expedia, highlights breads from 27 different countries.

There’s chapati (similar to flatbread) in India, knackerbrod (a dry cracker) in Sweden, and soda bread in Ireland.

Keep scrolling to see other forms of the carb.

