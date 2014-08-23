Snapchat Is Moving Closer To An Ad Strategy -- Here's How Brands Are Already Using The Platform

Snapchat, the disappearing messaging app most popular among teens and young adults, looks like it will launch the Snapchat Discovery service in November that will send news and ads to users, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

While Snapchat does not yet have any ad products, and isn’t an intuitive platform for marketers, its demographics have proved irresistible to a number of brands.

In a new report, BI Intelligence looks at the demographics of who’s on Snapchat and which brands have launched early efforts on the platform. Even without the Snapchat Discovery service, the app is already emerging as a key medium for targeted marketing and messaging for certain audiences. The report also spotlights the opportunities ahead, as users embrace new features like “Stories,” collections of videos and photos that don’t self-destruct, and can be viewed and re-viewed in a 24-hour window.

