How BP Screwed Over 42 State Retirement Funds, Including Alabama And Florida

Among the millions of investors losing out as BP stock tumbles are 42 state pension funds. For states like Alabama and Florida this means getting screwed over twice by BP.



Retirement Systems of Alabama is selling off 6.25 million shares today as the stock hits a 13-year low, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg:

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System lost $284.6 million in value as the largest oil spill in U.S. history erased more than $1.4 billion from BP PLC shares held by 42 state retirement accounts, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The declines come as public pension funds are struggling to recover from investment losses that averaged 21 per cent last year, according to Wilshire Associates of Los Angeles. U.S. public pension systems held more than 300 million shares of London-based BP, according to Bloomberg data through May 1.

If the oil spill hasn’t already set off a double-dip recession, this aspect contributes nicely to America’s fast-approaching pension crisis.

Don’t miss: 20 Must-See Charts On America’s Disastrous Level Of Government Spending

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.