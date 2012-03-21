This Kentucky Booze Factory Works Hard To Do Things The Old Fashioned Way

Greg Davis, master distiller

It could be the mantra for the Maker’s Mark distillery in Loretto, Kentucky, an operation that produces just over a million cases of bourbon a year.

The distillery has largely operated the same way since Bill Samuels Sr. bought it in the early 1950s.

Sure, things have changed in the past six decades: electricity replaced the water wheel once used to power the plant; a handful new aluminium warehouses now dot the landscape in downtown Loretto, about 10 minutes from the distillery; and Beam Inc., the corporate powerhouse behind Jim Beam, bought Maker’s Mark’s parent company in 2005.

But, unlike businesses that rely on constant innovation for success, Maker’s focuses on tradition and the past.

“My job is to carry the torch for the Samuels family,” said Greg Davis, the master distiller who joined Maker’s Mark several years back. “My mandate was not to change a thing, from the flavour profile to the process.”

Often, that means sacrificing efficiency for the end product.

For example, Maker’s ferments its mash in vats made of cypress wood, which can be a pain to clean and restore. Metal vats would make the process easier, but it would change the flavour of the mash, so the cypress remains.

Labels are printed on an ancient-looking printing press, and the machine that cuts them with a signature jagged edge is operated by hand.

And of course, the brand’s iconic red wax seals are dipped by hand. Four women stand over a conveyor belt, dipping hundreds of bottles into melted wax every hour.

“We have just one product, so we are super-focused on it,” Davis explained.

Nowhere on Maker’s Mark’s campus is that focus more evident than in the quality control laboratory, a dark brown building that looks like a gingerbread house on the outside and a science lab within. Each day, every member of the company’s 20-member tasting panel checks in to swill samples from the day’s production line, often more than a dozen unaged whiskys, called “white dog.”

Davis likes to get his tasting out of the way first thing in the morning, while his palate is still clean. “Ideally, you hit it prior to lunch,” he said.

Keeping the recipe and process consistent ensures that the taste of Maker’s Mark remains consistent, year after year. Barrels age not for a specific amount of time, but for however long it takes for the flavour to mature—anywhere from 5-and-a-half to seven years. And while individual barrels produce different tasting bourbons, variations are eliminated when 150 barrels are combined in a batch before bottling.

The specter of the past infiltrates the distillery, from the 1900s-style buildings with heavy red shutters to the tourist centre filled with black and white photos and a kitschy replica of a 1950s suburban kitchen. But there are some changes afoot.

A little over a year ago, for the first time in its 60-year history, Maker’s Mark released a new product; a bourbon called Maker’s 46. It’s actually Maker’s Mark’s original bourbon recipe, with a slight change to the makeup of the oak barrel during the final months of the ageing process.

And the company is turning one of the two warehouses at the centre of its Loretto campus into a new visitor centre to accomodate the 100,000 or so tourists who visit annually. Plus, it’s working to increase production at the plant by 50 per cent, which will put it at capacity.

Davis said he saw America’s appetite for bourbon hit a high in 2004, and it hasn’t slowed down since.

“It used to be the industry standard that you had to drink it straight,” he said. “But now, we just want people to try it and see how they like it.”

