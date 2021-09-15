Transportation initiatives strive to make travel more equitable and roadways safer

Go Boston 2030 , the city’s comprehensive transportation plan, strives to make getting around the city more equitable, reliable, and efficient. It’s also helping the city prepare for the effects of climate change.

The plan aims to reduce transportation-related carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, decrease vehicle traffic, and increase use of public transit by 30%, walking by half, and biking by four times.

The plan’s 58 projects include bike lanes and slow streets, smart streetlights and signals, and self-driving vehicle policies and testing. So far, about half of the projects have been implemented or are in the design phase.

The Boston Transportation Department also launched the Vision Zero program in 2016 to eliminate serious and fatal traffic accidents by 2030. To achieve that goal, the city set a default speed limit of 25 mph (40km/h) in 2017, revamped bike lanes, and launched Boston’s Safest Driver app in 2019.

Residents are encouraged to use the app to measure their driving trips against five metrics — rapid acceleration, harsh braking, sharp turns, at-risk speeding, and phone distraction. The app scores each trip and offers tips for how to improve their driving in the future.