- Boston has deployed a number of smart-tech projects and initiatives to prepare for the future.
- The city is working with businesses, universities, and the public to improve utilities and traffic.
- Officials are also working on sustainability by reducing carbon emissions and the digital divide.
- This article is part of a series focused on American cities building a better tomorrow called “Advancing Cities.”
Embracing digital transformation can help cities become more sustainable and resilient. One city that’s ahead of the curve is Boston, which has deployed a number of smart technologies and initiatives.
“We’re working proactively and trying to be ready for the future,” Manuel Esquivel, the city’s senior infrastructure and energy planner, told Insider. “There’s no doubt that smart technology has a huge promise on making city operations efficient and robust.”For the past few years, Boston has collaborated with businesses, universities, and the public to lay the groundwork for its digital transformation plans. Here’s a look at what the city has in the works.
It centers on five smart-utility technologies: a district energy microgrid, green infrastructure, smart streetlights, a telecom utilidor, and technology supporting car, transit, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic.
Esquivel said a program update was approved in 2020 and projects are at different stages as stakeholders continue to collaborate on how to best use the technology to address the city’s needs.
“We have done so much of the table setting for the new technologies in the city of Boston that we’re looking to support our sustainability, resilience, and futuristic goals,” Esquivel said.
The plan aims to reduce transportation-related carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, decrease vehicle traffic, and increase use of public transit by 30%, walking by half, and biking by four times.
The plan’s 58 projects include bike lanes and slow streets, smart streetlights and signals, and self-driving vehicle policies and testing. So far, about half of the projects have been implemented or are in the design phase.
The Boston Transportation Department also launched the Vision Zero program in 2016 to eliminate serious and fatal traffic accidents by 2030. To achieve that goal, the city set a default speed limit of 25 mph (40km/h) in 2017, revamped bike lanes, and launched Boston’s Safest Driver app in 2019.
Residents are encouraged to use the app to measure their driving trips against five metrics — rapid acceleration, harsh braking, sharp turns, at-risk speeding, and phone distraction. The app scores each trip and offers tips for how to improve their driving in the future.
The city worked with Verizon to test smart street technology like video cameras, LED lights, sensors under streets, and a digital platform for data analysis, reporting, and more. The goal is to collect data about how vehicles and cyclists move on city streets, how and where pedestrians cross streets, how vehicles and cyclists yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, and how cyclists use bike lanes.
“We’re equipping the city with the infrastructure to support smart technology that’s going to live on our light poles,” Esquivel said, adding that electrical conduits will be added under the streets and sidewalks for the lights. Additional electrical and fiber optics connections are needed on existing streetlights to power smart sensors, WiFi, and cameras to provide data on health, safety, and traffic.
The office is exploring several smart city technologies, like autonomous vehicles, smart parking sensors, Internet of Things devices, and how to engage with residents digitally, such as through its 311 system and parking and trash and recycling apps.
To help guide researchers and private-sector companies hoping to work on smart-cities projects in the city, the office created the Boston Smart City Playbook to ensure smart-city pilot projects don’t just end with “a glossy presentation and a collective shrug,” according to the office. The goal is to clarify what makes a smart city and ensure that projects are “people-centered, problem-driven, and responsible.”
To address its problem, Boston established the Digital Equity Fund to provide mini-grants to organizations that are solving different technology challenges in the city, including access to equipment like laptops and smartphones, internet access, and training to use the technology. The initiative is a partnership with the Age Strong Commission and the city’s Department of Innovation and Technology.
Funding is prioritized for organizations that offer programs for older adults, people with disabilities, English language learners, public housing residents, people who lost their jobs because of COVID-19, and neighborhoods disproportionately affected by the pandemic. In July, the city awarded $US478,900 ($AU654,503) in grants to 19 nonprofits in Boston working to close the digital divide.
“Connecting Boston residents with technology tools, access, and training is critical to achieving our city’s equitable recovery, reopening, and renewal,” Boston Mayor Kim Janey said about the awards.
The Smart Utilities Program is implementing green infrastructure to help with water management. Technology like underground basins and porous paving stones allow rainwater to seep into the ground, which will reduce flooding and pollution.
Boston also strives to reduce carbon emissions from buildings and transportation over the next five years. Its Climate Action Plan, which the city updated in 2019, aims to help the city prepare for the effects of climate change through studies into Boston’s resilience to the impact of hotter temperatures and sea-level rise.
Boston also pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2050 and implemented a zero-waste initiative in 2018 to reduce, reuse, recycle, and compost up to 90% of solid waste.
Universities bring “extra capacity” in the form of skills, expertise, and even labor to help cities design and execute research studies, Daniel O’Brien, director of the Boston Area Research Initiative, told Insider.
BARI is a multiuniversity partnership with the city that participates in urban research and public policy. The organization is housed at Northeastern University and each year hosts a conference to bring together researchers, policymakers, and community leaders.
“We aim to identify opportunities for data technology to reshape communities in the 21st century,” O’Brien said. “We’re thinking about how do we use these tools to enhance the things we really care about in society, including equity, justice, democracy, sustainability, and resilience.”