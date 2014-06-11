4 Ways Bosses Screw Up Performance Reviews

Handling a performance review poorly can have serious consequences. For instance, it can lead to a drop in morale and increase dissatisfaction among your staff.

In fact, Jappreet Sethi, an HR and strategy consultant, says in a recent LinkedIn post that you may be better off not doing a review at all than to go through a meaningless, mechanical ritual.

“Performance feedback and review is part and parcel of the life of anyone in a managerial role, and seldom do we realise that [certain] actions ruin the review,” he says.

Here are four actions that can easily destroy a performance review:

Comparing one employee to another.

Some managers make it a point to compare two individuals who are in similar functions, and not how well or poorly they have fared on the yearly goals, Sethi says. This accomplishes nothing and could make your employee feel uncomfortable.

“Short-term memory effect.”

“Most performance evaluations tend to focus on performance over the most recent period, even if the employee has accomplished great things over the course of the entire year,” Sethi says. Do your homework before the review — or, better yet, take diligent notes throughout the year. This way, when review time comes, you’ll be able to look back on all of the employee’s accomplishments and flops, not just recent ones.

Focusing only on strengths or weaknesses.

You never want to beat down the employee on their weak areas to the point where they forget their strengths, he says. But you shouldn’t brush issues under the carpet, either. “Some managers are scared of telling employees where they need to change course or align energy. They often speak in general terms to avoid specifics.”

Discussing an employee’s personal choices.

Comments on family life, religious beliefs, etc., should be left out of the conversation completely. They have little or nothing to do with the employee’s actual performance or tasks that drive performance, Sethi says.

