How Bombardier Builds Private Jets For Its Rich Customers

The wealthy individuals and big corporations willing to spend tens of millions of dollars on a private jet tend to know what they want and expect to get it.



Bombardier, like all successful companies catering to luxury buyers, is happy to comply.

That means offering virtually endless choices of seating arrangements, leather, cloth, and china, and just about anything else the customer wants. They do draw the line at installing exercise bikes — for weight considerations.

New planes arrive without any interior to speak of at Bombardier’s Global Completion centre in Montreal, and are outfitted to their future owner’s exact specifications.

From beginning to end, the process takes 18 months. The final price tag for the Bombardier Global 6000 jet, the company’s standard model with room for 14: around $50 million.

Bombardier gave us a private tour of the factory, and showed us how they make their private jets.

Full disclosure: Private jet charter company VistaJet paid for our trip to Montreal to try out its service and visit the Bombardier Completion centre.

